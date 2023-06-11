BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim pronounced dead at the scene of a Towanda crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist, authorities said.

The crash took place around 12:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 1900 East and Candle Ridge Road, the McLean County Sheriff's Office previously said.

The bicyclist, 69-year-old Craig E. Ryan, died from "multiple blunt injuries" suffered when the bicycle and vehicle collided, according to a joint statement from the sheriff's office and McLean County Coroner's Office.

Toxicology results are still pending, and the incident remains under investigation, the agencies said.

