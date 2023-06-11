BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim pronounced dead at the scene of a Towanda crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist, authorities said.
The crash took place around 12:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 1900 East and Candle Ridge Road, the McLean County Sheriff's Office previously said.
The bicyclist, 69-year-old Craig E. Ryan, died from "multiple blunt injuries" suffered when the bicycle and vehicle collided, according to a joint statement from the sheriff's office and McLean County Coroner's Office.
Toxicology results are still pending, and the incident remains under investigation, the agencies said.
Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport
061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG
Airport crash tender fire engines respond in training at a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG
A mock patient is walked away from a simulation airplane disaster scene Saturday by a Bloomington firefighter/paramedic during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG
A volunteer acting as a disaster victim is wearing fake wounds for emergency crews to triage during a full-scale exercise Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG
Emergency crews tend to a mock patient "impaled" by debris during a simulated air disaster drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG
Firefighters use rescue equipment to drag away a mock patient from a simulated airplane disaster scene Saturday during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg
An airplane passes in the background of a training drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.