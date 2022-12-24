 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IN SEARCH OF SANTA

Bloomington barbershop quartet singer lives for community service

122522-blm-loc-1santa

Shown with Saint Nick are members of the Harmony Guaranteed barbershop quartet. From left, Jim Waldorf, Kurt Gummerman, Tom DeBord and Byron Blair.

 Provided by Tom DeBord

BLOOMINGTON — When there’s a need for music, Jim Waldorf of the “Harmony Guaranteed” barbershop quartet is there to follow through on their namesake’s promise.

And that means more than being a swell singer. The 61-year-old Bloomington resident is known by fellow members of the Sound of Illinois Chorus, including their historian Jim Stahly, as someone who acts selflessly behind the scenes and provides all kinds of harmony.

Download PDF #13536_111822_In Search of Santa logo

Stahly, who nominated Waldorf for The Pantagraph’s “In Search of Santa” series highlighting community members who illustrate the true meaning of Christmas, said Waldorf lives a very giving, and very supportive, life.

Stahly said Waldorf is selfless, and “he’s always looking out for others.” He takes on fundraising duties for SOI and additional Twin Cities nonprofits.

Jim Stahly mug

Jim Stahly

Bloomington’s Tom DeBord sings on the quartet with Waldorf. He said earlier this month, Waldorf rounded up 26 SOI chorus members to sing at graveside services for Sharon Schrof, the wife of former chorus member Edward Schrof. She died Dec. 2, about two weeks after they moved from Forrest to Luther Oaks, Stahly said.

That wasn’t a one-time deal for Waldorf. DeBord said of being in both the chorus and quartet: “Jim is always the first to find new places for us to sing where they probably need music.”

He said that ranges from livening up nursing homes and welcoming visitors from out of town, to times of illness and tragedy. They sing for no charge, but accept donations.

“Jim would be first one to say we should go sing for them,” DeBord said, while adding Waldorf is fervent about making the music happen.

Unit 5 paraprofessional lauded for spreading joy

Waldorf told The Pantagraph that after singing with the chorus for 35 years, “you become who people call.” He added they get a lot of those requests.

And with at least 80 people in the chorus, he said they’re like “one big family.”

“There’s not a (single) one of them who wouldn’t do anything for ya,” Waldorf said.

So when he sees someone who needs help, he has a reason to stand up and give back, said.

“People don’t for ask for help when they don’t need it,” he said.

Julie Dobski, past president of the Sunshine Rotary Club of Bloomington, agreed that Waldorf is very giving. She noted that as their club’s sergeant-at-arms, he helps run their “Happy Dollars” and “Crabby Dollars.”

Julie Dobski

Dobski

Waldorf described Happy Dollars as “fines people pay when something good happens to them,” including birthday parties, getting a driver’s license, going on vacation and other milestones. Its counterpart is for when something didn’t turn out the way they wanted it to, he added. They do it every Tuesday at their meetings.

"Everything the Rotary Club does for service in the community, he’s usually involved,” Dobski said of Waldorf That includes helping out with the Oktoberfest Run, Brats and Bags, and school supply drives.

Waldorf also serves on the Timber Pointe Charitable Foundation Board, which he said raised $85,000 to replace gravel paths with concrete to enhance mobility for children with Easterseals of Central Illinois.

To Dobski, what’s best about Waldorf, she said, is his sense of humor. Dobski said he’s very witty, and endearing to people in his club.

About 10 years ago, she said she ordered a Valentine’s Day telegram for her husband, Bob Dobski. When Harmony Guaranteed delivered it, Mrs. Dobski said her husband received the telegram while sitting not in his office chair, but in a dental chair.

Waldorf said they planned to perform at Dobski’s manager’s meeting, but when they arrived at his office, they found out he had to miss the meeting for his dental appointment.

“By golly, we’re not going to miss a delivery,” Waldorf said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

