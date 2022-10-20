 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington autism groups hold family fun night

A Carlock man is on a mission to provide sensory therapy for children — especially those with autism. Here's a close look inside his five-year passion project.

Two Bloomington-based organizations, Friends of the Autism Place and Heroes Embracing Autistic Lives (HEAL) Foundation, are co-hosting a family fun night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The fundraising event will be held at the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1110 N. Main St., Normal. The entrance fee will be $5 per person or $20 per family at the door.

Activities will include carnival games, live music, unique twist balloon animals, makeup artists, a selfie station, bake sale, That Kid Place Sensory Museum and a cash bar. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction, which features donations from local artists, businesses and families.  

Organizers said proceeds will benefit the two organizations, including The Autism Place at ISU and Jon’s Heroes in Training program, which prepares ISU's physical education students to teach children with autism. 

