BLOOMINGTON — Attention, Bloomington history lovers: Local author Jack Keefe will be delivering a presentation, answering questions and signing copies of his new book on Saturday.

The book, "Echoes of Purple and Gold," chronicles tales of the community's history, aiming to shed light on forgotten stories and highlight connections that have been lost to time.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in the courtroom at the museum, 200 N. Main St. It will also be streamed live on the museum's YouTube channel. Copies of the book will be available for purchase in the museum's Cruisin' with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center and Gift Shop.

Keefe is a graduate of Bloomington High School who worked in television and radio journalism throughout his career. His name may be familiar to many readers for another reason: He wrote The Pantagraph's "How Time Flies" feature for 15 years.

