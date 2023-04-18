BLOOMINGTON — Jeff Jurgens, who has served as Bloomington's corporation counsel for the last 10 years, has been selected to fill a special deputy city manager position created by the city council last week.

Jurgens will work with Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason and Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus to oversee daily operations of the city. He also will have supervisory responsibility over several city departments.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge,” Jurgens said in a news release. “I look forward to working with City Manager Gleason, City Council, and staff to help continue improving services and make Bloomington an even better place to live, work and play.”

Jurgens begins his new role on May 1 but he will be performing double duty until a replacement can be found for his current position.