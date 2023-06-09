BLOOMINGTON — After serving the Bloomington community for the last 25 years, Assistant Police Chief of Administration Ken Bays said the time has come to step aside.

The 51-year-old's last day on duty was Friday.

"Everything that I've been given an opportunity to do has made my life better and made me a bigger and better person," Bays said.

Bays started his career with the Bloomington Police Department in January 1998 as a patrol officer. After five years, he became a vice narcotics detective before being promoted to sergeant in 2006.

Bays spent another two years as a street crimes sergeant and another four as a vice narcotics sergeant before being promoted to lieutenant of the street crimes division.

He has served as assistant chief for roughly seven years.

Bays said over the last quarter-century, technology has played a huge role in increasing the department's presence without increasing its total personnel. He also said the best characteristic an officer can have when coming into the world of law enforcement is to be techno-friendly and embrace what's to come.

"Who would have guessed 25 years ago where we are today when I started," Bays said. "I can only imagine where we're going to be 25 years from now."

The introduction of body cameras, in-car cameras, license plate readers and private surveillance has created better accountability, he added.

"We have better methods of tracking officer conduct, we have better methods of being able to defend the conduct of officers, and we also use technology to explain the conduct of officers," Bays said.

Social media has also helped show the human side of the police department. In Bays' words, people have a chance to see "Kenny the cop" in public as opposed to an anonymous officer in a squad car.

In Bays' 25 years on the job, he said the support of the public has been unwaning.

"We don't always get it right, but I think people feel very much empowered to call us out on it, and I think we're really responsive to take a look to either try to explain what happened or make changes or revisions to ensure that it doesn't happen again if it's deemed to be improper."

BPD participates in a number of community engagement events, including Coffee With a Cop and neighborhood walks.

With police officers usually seen as the "harbinger of bad news," Bays said it is refreshing to participate in neighborhood walks to make friendly social calls to the public.

"Community engagement is huge for our effectiveness and our credibility in our community," Bays said.

With the extra time on his hands and the relief of not having to respond to any more late-night calls, Bays said he plans to pay a lot more attention to his family during retirement. As a fan of new technology, Bays said he also would like to tinker with low-end networking and smart home gadgets in his downtime.

