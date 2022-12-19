Bloomington artists to host Cards of Hope crafting sessions in January

BLOOMINGTON — Local artists will be hosting several sessions in January to create Cards for Hope that will be included in Midwest Food Bank's Disaster Relief Boxes.

Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio and Janean Baird's Art Vortex Studios, 101 W. Monroe St., will have card-making stations set up between 5 and 8 p.m. Jan. 6. Cards may include a note of encouragement or could be left blank for the Midwest Food Bank to write an uplifting message.

Tip jars also will be distributed for those wishing to make a monetary donation to the Midwest Food Bank's Disaster Relief Fund.

Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank, said cards are included in family food boxes for those experiencing some type of disaster. Recipients often say that they appreciate the cards, she added.

"For them, knowing someone cares and is thinking of them while they are facing a crisis provides much hope for better days ahead," Ingham said in a statement. "Midwest Food Bank is grateful for the efforts of our local artists and businesses."

Additional card stations will be at Bobzbay from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 and Threshold to Hope during normal business hours through the month of January. The Illinois Art Station also plans to host a card-making event in January.

For more information or to make arrangements to drop off any cards created outside these special events, contact Angel Ambrose at 309-825-4655.

