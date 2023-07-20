BLOOMINGTON — Grossinger Motors Arena will celebrate World Fragile X Day on Saturday, July 22 alongside more than 475 iconic landmarks in 17 countries around the world.

The landmarks will be illuminated in a vibrant teal color symbolizing solidarity with the Fragile X community and raising awareness for Fragile X syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that causes intellectual disabilities.

The event is a global initiative of the FRAXA Research Foundation, which aims to highlight the advancements in Fragile X research and unite people worldwide while raising awareness for the most inherited cause of autism and intellectual disabilities, according to the foundation's announcement.

Individuals are encouraged to wear teal or illuminate porch lights with teal bulbs to show their support on World Fragile X Day.

Other landmarks in Illinois participating are located in Canton, Champaign, Mason City, Quincy, Rockford and Chicago.

Visit worldfragilexday.com for more information.

