BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington could see 72 new upscale apartments within the next two years after the City Council approved an $18.5 million development agreement Monday.

The plan is to construct a five-story apartment building on the site of the former Coachman Motel in the 400 block of East Washington Street with first-floor parking and 48 one- to two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors. Commercial space would be available on the first floor for interested retailers.

Another 24 two-bedroom townhomes and a 60-space surface parking lot also would be built on the site, which also includes the adjacent City of Refuge Ministries Church on Jefferson Street.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said this project is a continuation of the investment and benefits seen from the previous, unrelated redevelopment of the CII East building at the corner of Front and East streets.

"At the very end of all of this, I can't tell private (developers) where to invest or how to spend their money," Gleason said. "All I can do is pave the way a process and make sure this is a welcoming community so we can continue the success that we have seen and I think that there are far more to come."

The agreement passed by a 5-3 vote with Aldermen Tom Crumpler, Mollie Ward and Cody Hendricks voting no.

Ward said she wanted to be in favor of the project but as it stands, it is not in the interest of people either in need of affordable housing or the kind of prevailing wage that would allow them to afford this housing.

"Tonight, I am perplexed why, despite several weeks to consider options since this item first came before council, why there has been no apparent willingness on the part of the developers to move even an inch toward any of the suggestions that would make this project more in line with the values that our community members have articulated so well this evening," Ward said.

More than a dozen members of the public both for and against the project voiced their thoughts on it during the meeting. Some attendees were discouraged that the agreement was not amended to remove language referring to the units as "luxury" apartments or to add requirements for the use of Illinois Department of Labor-approved apprenticeships.

The agreement had been tabled last month after Crumpler requested the addition of language regarding paying a prevailing wage to building trades.

Caleb Martin, a resident of Bloomington's fourth ward, said he acknowledges that the project won't cover residents of every income level but he didn't want to see the lots go vacant for the foreseeable future.

"This is one piece of the puzzle and as much as everybody wants to see everybody housed in a way that they want and can, it's just not possible in the world we live in," Martin said. "And so I think to move the needle forward, I think we should vote yes on this development to provide some housing."

Zach Carlson, however, who was in attendance at last month's meeting, said he wants to see huge amounts of money being poured into local government housing, but an upscale project such as this one should come at the expense of the developers.

"I don't want to see $18 million of luxury housing subsidized by the city," Carlson said. "If (the developers) want luxury housing, they can pay for it themselves including for the property at market rate," Carlson said.

The city would reimburse $4.5 million or 24.3% of total projects costs, whichever is less, from its Washington Street tax increment financing district and short-term rental tax generated from the project. The deal also includes the transfer of the city-owned former Coachman site.

Prior to the vote, Crumpler introduced an amendment guaranteeing that the developer pays a prevailing wage and requiring the city to develop a plan to provide financial support for the developer to pay a prevailing wage.

The council voted 5-3 against the amendment with Crumpler, Ward and Alderman John Danenberger voting yes.

Had the amendment passed, Crumpler said the city would have to pay an additional $2 million to provide a prevailing wage for the project.

Developer Andy Kaufman said he hopes to begin design and architecture plans this fall. He also must meet with representatives of City of Refuge Ministries Church, who have been in support of the project, to begin asbestos abatement and demolition procedures.