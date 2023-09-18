BLOOMINGTON — Mose Rickey, Bloomington's former assistant director of parks and recreation, has been appointed director of the city's newly restructured public works department.

In his new role, Rickey would oversee the restructuring of the department into three distinct branches: public works, water and operations and engineering services.

Kevin Kothe, who has served as the city's public works director since January 2020, will oversee the public works' operations and engineering services department under the moves announced Monday.

According to city documents, city leaders decided to restructure the public works department to deal with an increase in large developments, an increased demand for engineers, significant infrastructure needs and the implementation of a water master plan.

"I am honored to lead the public works department and its dedicated teams as it enters this new phase," Rickey said in a news release. "Together, we'll work to bring improved service delivery, increased responsiveness and a stronger focus on meeting the current and future needs of our growing city."

The public works department has about 160 full-time employees and a general fund budget of about $10.1 million for the 2024 fiscal year. That figure does not include grants and other targeted revenue streams.

Although the final reorganization may require additional costs and staffing, officials have said they expect the financial impact to be immaterial, according to city documents.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason voiced his support for the changes.

"The reorganization of our public works department is a crucial step in providing more specialized and efficient services to the community," Gleason said in a news release. "Mose's leadership will be instrumental in executing these changes and guaranteeing our city's infrastructure is of the highest quality."

