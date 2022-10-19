Bloomington apartment development gains zoning board approval

BLOOMINGTON — A special use permit to allow for the construction of four multifamily apartment buildings, which would contain a total of 56 units, gained zoning board approval on Wednesday.

The petition, filed by the Farnsworth Group, called for 32 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units on a 12-acre site on the northwest corner of South Morris Avenue and Lutz Road. Units would be at a market rate starting at $1,200 to $1,400 a month.

The site plan for the project also allows room for potential future single-family attached or detached developments.

Mark Fetzer, president of Core 3, said his company is trying to use the land to its highest and best use and felt that using the land that is already zoned for this purpose would be better than acquiring farmland to build on top of.

"We feel this fills a nice need on the southwest side of town with the expansion of Ferrero and the jobs coming there," Fetzer said.

The property is zoned as a mixed residence district, which is intended to accommodate developments characterized by a mixture of different housing types. Up to 13 dwelling units are allowed per acre.

The site would provide 108 off-street parking spaces and four bike racks with a seven-bike capacity.

Several neighbors who live in the nearby Wittenberg Woods at Prairie Vista voiced concerns about heavy traffic congestion. There also were concerns that the apartments could create a greater threat at the intersection of Lutz and Morris due to the speed of traffic heading south on Morris from Hamilton Road.

Rob Kelley, president of the Village At Prairie Vista Homeowners Assocation, said he is in favor of meeting the housing demands of Bloomington-Normal where it makes sense and doesn't bring any harm or detriment to residents.

But with no definite commitment as to when additional road access would be available to ease congestion, Kelley said, squishing additional traffic into the neighborhood doesn't make sense.

There will be ingress and egress from Lutz Road and eventually Timberline Drive to alleviate any congestion on Morris Avenue, officials said. Public utilities already have been installed along a planned street connection between Treeline Drive and Timberline, according to the petition.

Bloomington city staff recommended approval, noting that the project met all requirements for a special use permit.

Board member Terry Ballantini said he understands the difficulty residents have with being notified of such a dramatic change to their community and although the board doesn't have to agree with the city's recommendation, it also has to take into consideration the findings of fact.

The petition is expected to come before the Bloomington City Council for final approval during its Nov. 28 meeting.

