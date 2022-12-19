 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington announces solid waste collection schedule over holidays

BLOOMINGTON — Solid waste collections in Bloomington will be closed around the Christmas holiday, the city announced.

Leaves, brush and bulk waste will not be collected on Friday or the following Monday in observance of Christmas. The Citizen Convenience Center also will be closed these two days.

Garbage and recycling, meanwhile, will be collected on regularly scheduled collection days, including Dec. 23 and 26. Garbage must be placed in the proper containers at the curb no earlier than 2 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled collection and no later than 6 a.m. the day of collection.

For more information on solid waste collections within the city, visit www.cityblm.org/solidwaste, email publicworks@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2225.

