BLOOMINGTON — Should state lawmakers fully restore the percentage of Illinois income taxes given to local governments, the city of Bloomington could receive millions in new revenue each year.

That's why Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe was one of many municipal leaders who traveled to Springfield last week to advocate for increasing what is known as the Local Government Distributive Fund, or LGDF. The fund includes the share of residents' income taxes that are returned to communities to be spent on expenses like roads, sewers or salaries.

Mwilambwe and other mayors addressed the House Cities and Villages Committee. Without the allocation of these state funds, some said, municipalities could be forced to increase local fees or taxes.

But because of the financial strain it could have on the state, many local leaders accepted that funding increases would have be implemented gradually.

"I understand if it has to be done incrementally but this is definitely something that's very important to us, because it really helps us for our communities to deliver essential services for our residents," Mwilambwe said.

Illinois established the state income tax in 1969. But to ensure its passage, a revenue-sharing agreement was reached that would grant local governments a percentage of the total income tax collections, courtesy of the LGDF.

Prior to 2011, 10% of income tax collections were dedicated to LGDF to support municipalities and counties. But when the temporary income tax was enacted in 2011, the LGDF's share of tax revenue dropped to 6%.

In 2017, when the General Assembly passed a permanent income tax increase, the LGDF percentage share fell to 5.45% of individual tax collections and 6.16% of corporate tax collections.

As of fiscal 2023, local governments receive 6.16% of the net collections of all income taxes received from individuals, trusts and estates and about 6.85% of the net collections of all income taxes received from corporations.

Bloomington Finance Director Scott Rathbun said the city budgeted $10 million in state income taxes distributed via the LGDF for the 2024 fiscal year.

For every percentage point by which the LGDF contributions were increased, he said, Bloomington could receive an additional $1.5 million in tax revenue.

Municipal leaders from communities of all sizes have expressed support for expanding the fund. Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson also included a request to increase it in remarks he delivered to a special joint session of the General Assembly last week. He said it would benefit communities statewide, adding that "when we build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, we are building a better, stronger, safer Illinois."

Erin Henkel contributed reporting.

