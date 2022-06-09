 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Bloomington airport to host emergency trainings Friday and Saturday

  • 0
Airport fire training

Bloomington firefighters and those from other departments attack a simulated aircraft fire during training at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Monday, May 16, 2011. CIRA is holding its 2022 training on Saturday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Area residents may see some smoke and fire at Central Illinois Regional Airport on Friday and Saturday but should not be alarmed, as the airport is holding its required emergency training.

Illinois airports to receive nearly $15M in funding

The plan includes a live fire training on Friday starting at 10 a.m. and a “full-scale emergency drill” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both trainings are expected to generate smoke and fire that may be visible from surrounding areas, a press release from CIRA said.

The drill on Saturday will include more than 27 emergency response agencies, area organizations and private businesses and more than 50 other volunteers, the release said. It will be simulating an aircraft incident.

New Bloomington soccer complex could see summer construction

The airport is required to do a full-scale drill once every three years, and the McLean County Disaster Council is joining in to do a community-wide test of emergency responses.

CIRA is on the east side of Bloomington south of Empire Street, which is also Illinois Route 9.

State Farm to build $21.5M hangar at Bloomington airport

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How and why these army ants get stuck in 'death circles'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News