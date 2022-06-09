Bloomington airport to host emergency trainings Friday and Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Area residents may see some smoke and fire at Central Illinois Regional Airport on Friday and Saturday but should not be alarmed, as the airport is holding its required emergency training.

The plan includes a live fire training on Friday starting at 10 a.m. and a “full-scale emergency drill” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both trainings are expected to generate smoke and fire that may be visible from surrounding areas, a press release from CIRA said.

The drill on Saturday will include more than 27 emergency response agencies, area organizations and private businesses and more than 50 other volunteers, the release said. It will be simulating an aircraft incident.

The airport is required to do a full-scale drill once every three years, and the McLean County Disaster Council is joining in to do a community-wide test of emergency responses.

CIRA is on the east side of Bloomington south of Empire Street, which is also Illinois Route 9.

