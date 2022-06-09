Bloomington airport to host emergency trainings Friday and Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Area residents may see some smoke and fire at Central Illinois Regional Airport on Friday and Saturday but should not be alarmed, as the airport is holding its required emergency training.
The plan includes a live fire training on Friday starting at 10 a.m. and a “full-scale emergency drill” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both trainings are expected to generate smoke and fire that may be visible from surrounding areas, a press release from CIRA said.
The drill on Saturday will include more than 27 emergency response agencies, area organizations and private businesses and more than 50 other volunteers, the release said. It will be simulating an aircraft incident.
Bloomington firefighters and those from other departments attack a simulated aircraft fire during training at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Monday, May 16, 2011. CIRA is holding its 2022 training on Saturday.