Bloomington airport offers TSA PreCheck enrollment this week

CIRA to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport will offer an opportunity for passengers to enroll in the TSA PreCheck expedited screening program this week.

Enrollment hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Conference Room 3 on the second level of the terminal building at 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington.

TSA PreCheck helps identify low-risk air travelers for a more efficient screening experience, according to a news release from the airport. PreCheck travelers are not required to remove their shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, light outerwear or belts.

Applicants are encouraged to enroll ahead of time by visiting identogo.com/precheck and selecting "Start Application Now" and then "Apply Now." Steps 1 through 4 should be filled out. At step 4, the location should be put in as Bloomington, and you will need to choose "Pop-Up: Central Illinois Regional Airport." Then select "Next" at the bottom of the screen and choose an appointment time.

Walk-ins will be accepted during the event as well.

Applicants will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation such as a U.S. Passport or birth certificate and a driver's license. However, if you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you will need.

The application process will be completed on site with fingerprints for a background check and an $85 application fee for five years of service.

Visit cira.com for more information.

