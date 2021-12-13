 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Bloomington airport offers TSA PreCheck enrollment this week

  • 0

CIRA to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport will offer an opportunity for passengers to enroll in the TSA PreCheck expedited screening program this week.

Enrollment hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Conference Room 3 on the second level of the terminal building at 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington.

TSA PreCheck helps identify low-risk air travelers for a more efficient screening experience, according to a news release from the airport. PreCheck travelers are not required to remove their shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, light outerwear or belts. 

Applicants are encouraged to enroll ahead of time by visiting identogo.com/precheck and selecting "Start Application Now" and then "Apply Now." Steps 1 through 4 should be filled out. At step 4, the location should be put in as Bloomington, and you will need to choose "Pop-Up: Central Illinois Regional Airport." Then select "Next" at the bottom of the screen and choose an appointment time.

Walk-ins will be accepted during the event as well.

Applicants will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation such as a U.S. Passport or birth certificate and a driver's license. However, if you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you will need.

The application process will be completed on site with fingerprints for a background check and an $85 application fee for five years of service. 

Visit cira.com for more information.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$11.5 million dome plan gets Illinois State board vote Saturday

$11.5 million dome plan gets Illinois State board vote Saturday

The Illinois State Board of Trustees is expected to vote Saturday on authorizing the construction of an indoor practice facility for athletics. The facility would be an air-supported dome providing year-round space for multiple teams and is expected to cost around $11.5 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Photos with mini-horse in Bloomington reining in funds for charity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News