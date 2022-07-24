Bloomington 17-year-old ranks among world's best in CrossFit

BLOOMINGTON — CrossFit athlete Caleb McClure is rising in world rankings for his age group, 16- to 17-year-old young men.

In fact, he placed first in the world at this year's semi-finals ahead of next month's CrossFit Games.

McClure, of Bloomington, said he became interested in CrossFit after watching the documentary "Fittest on Earth" on Netflix.

"Since I'm home-schooled," he said, "I can't do school sports." McClure said CrossFit is a way for him to compete just like any other sport. "You go into a gym to work out but at a competitive level," he said.

However, it goes further than that, for him — he wants a career in CrossFit.

"(My family) is really supportive with whatever I want to do in life," he said.

CrossFit first gained traction in the early 2000s, but has since grown more than 10,000 affiliate gyms worldwide, with around 5,000 in the United States alone.

Since 2007, the CrossFit Games has been held to pit athletes against each other to determine "The Fittest on the Earth." This year's games will be held Aug. 3-7 in Madison, Wisconsin, and McClure will compete.

His age group will pit the top 10 competitors from around the world.

McClure said he is a bigger athlete and best suited for powerlifting. "For the past three years, I have not been good at running, biking or swimming," he said laughing. But he said he's been "hammering" cardio.

McClure trains at Be Strong Gym in Bloomington, but also works as a head coach in their kids' program.

Drew Whitted runs Be Strong Gym, a CrossFit affiliate, but he also coaches McClure. He said that CrossFit incorporates forms of athleticism from many other sports like Olympic-style lifts and gymnastics.

"(McClure is) a great athlete, great person. He's fun to train with," Whitted said. "Everyone's excited to have him here."

McClure said he has no plans of stopping. "Right now, it's a 'no' to college. I can always go back, if I want to."

Whitted noted that all athletes, regardless of sport, have a "shelf life." But he said McClure is in prime condition and exemplifies a CrossFit motto: "no real weaknesses."

The CrossFit Games can be watched online at https://games.crossfit.com/ from Aug. 3-7.