BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will offer its "Bloomington 101" program this fall.

The 10-week program will help residents learn about the community and will cover a variety of topics focusing on several departments in the city.

Attendees will learn how the city works through evening sessions once a week during the course of the program. Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 7 through Nov. 9.

The program is free and open to Bloomington residents 16 years and older or to Bloomington business owners. The class is limited to 25 people. Participants will be selected by a random draw from applications submitted by Aug. 23. Those who sign up must also commit to attending at least eight of the 10 classes.

Applications can be found at cityblm.seamlessdocs.com or at The Hub, 115 E. Washington St.

