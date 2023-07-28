BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will offer its "Bloomington 101" program this fall.
The 10-week program will help residents learn about the community and will cover a variety of topics focusing on several departments in the city.
Attendees will learn how the city works through evening sessions once a week during the course of the program. Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 7 through Nov. 9.
The program is free and open to Bloomington residents 16 years and older or to Bloomington business owners. The class is limited to 25 people. Participants will be selected by a random draw from applications submitted by Aug. 23. Those who sign up must also commit to attending at least eight of the 10 classes.
Applications can be found at
cityblm.seamlessdocs.com or at The Hub, 115 E. Washington St.
Phil Hoffmann, project representative for Bloomington 77 Developments, addresses the Bloomington City Council about the proposal that could bring hundreds of new housing units, commercial space and amenities to the city's west side.
Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary
'THE GIVING TREE'
Fourth grader Aliciah May gives a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday5.jpeg
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe gives the official Arbor Day Proclamation on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday4.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday3.jpeg
Fourth graders Christian Nobles, left, and Aliciah May give a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday2.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
