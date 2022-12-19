'Blood crisis': Regional donation shortage could impact Central Illinois, providers say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mississippi Valley region is in critical need of blood donations as the holidays approach, healthcare providers say, worrying some about potential shortages at hospitals in Central Illinois.

Blood collection levels are predicted to be over 20% below average for the next three weeks, according to Iowa-based blood donation center ImpactLife — which services Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, among over 100 other hospitals around the Midwest.

“Every year we see peaks and valleys in terms of donations that occur from voluntary blood donors,” said Amanda Hess, vice president of donor relations and marketing for ImpactLife, in a news conference Monday. “And this is one of those times where we often see a dramatic drop in voluntary donations, right around the winter holidays.”

Donations often slow during the summer holidays too, Hess said, but the demand is more pronounced in the winter months when illness is more common.

“Our cancellation rates have spiked in terms of donors being able to come in, and blood has a short shelf life,” she said.

While many people take time to rest and celebrate during the holiday season, healthcare experts said, the need for vital blood transfusions doesn’t end.

“Leukemia doesn't know it's Christmas. Obstetrical hemorrhage doesn't know it's Christmas,” said Dr. Daniela Hermelin, chief medical officer for ImpactLife. “We constantly need blood on the shelves.”

In some cases, the holidays might also pose more dangers that could threaten already low supply levels.

“Especially around the holidays, when people are out and about traveling more than ever, highway accidents are at an all time high during those periods. And so critical access to blood is never more important than whenever most people aren’t at work,” said Joshua Dugal, manager of trauma, EMS, and injury prevention programs for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Some hospitals in Central Illinois said the holidays could negatively impact their blood supplies.

In a statement provided to Lee Enterprises, Heidi Lawson, manager of laboratory services at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, said the center’s supply needs are currently being met.

“Maintaining our minimum blood supply levels is critical to our ability to care for our patients. During the holiday weeks, low donations can cause a significant decrease in available blood products,” Lawson said. “The decrease in available products can take a substantial amount of time to recover from and could negatively impact facilities in need of blood products.”

Jennifer Snopko, marketing and communications manager at HSHS St. Mary’s in Decatur, said ImpactLife helps keep multiple days’ worth of blood products on site at the hospital. Still, winter may prove challenging.

“As we head into the holiday season, temperatures will drop severely, which may hinder donations and create accidents that may increase the need for blood,” Snopko said in a statement to Lee Enterprises. “In addition, many regular donors in our community have traveled south for the winter, decreasing the donor population.”

The hospital is low on O negative blood type, Snpoko said, but all blood types are encouraged to donate if possible.

Some healthcare providers expressed concern that fewer people are interested in donating blood now than in years past. Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer for multiple HSHS hospitals in Central Illinois, said the “blood crisis” has never been worse than it is now.

Hess said in Illinois and across the nation there’s been a “dramatic decline” in the rate of first time blood donors since the start of the pandemic.

“If you look at the number of first time donors that come in the door every week, we're seeing about 100 fewer first time donors every week right now in 2022, when you compare that to 2019, the year before the pandemic,” Hess said. “And many blood centers across the country have lost a significant portion of their donor base that we have not yet been able to get back.”

The donation center is testing new ways to change that.

First time donors who register for blood donation with ImpactLife from now through January 15 will receive a voucher for a $25 online gift card (donors get the option to forgo the gift card and make an equivalent donation to Feeding America instead). Returning donors will receive $20 gift card vouchers during the same time period.

Interested donors can schedule a donation appointment on the ImpactLife website www.bloodcenter.org/donate or by calling 1-800-747-5401. ImpactLife also has a mobile app that helps users schedule and track appointments.

Hess encourages people to contact ImpactLife regarding their donor eligibility. People who automatically assume they’re not eligible could likely be good candidates, she said.

“Assume that you're eligible until you've talked to us and you've learned that you are not,” Hess said.

For patients needing blood transfusions, there are no treatment alternatives that don’t require human blood donations. Donations have to be made early, healthcare providers said, so they’re readily available when the time comes for a transfusion.

As Jennings said: “There’s no replacement for blood.”

