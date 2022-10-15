Blacksmiths forge new skills at Pontiac conference

PONTIAC — Decatur’s Scott Davidson said he spends his Thursdays working his forge at home with two of his sons, 15-year-old Brennan and 16-year-old Samuel.

The family forging party trekked out Friday to the first Upper Midwest Regional Blacksmith Conference at Threshermen’s Park in Pontiac, which kicked off with intermediate classes on Monday. About 14 attended from Illinois, Missouri and Indiana, with instructors traveling from California.

Workshops on beginner blacksmithing tasks were held Friday, and Davidson attended the class as a student. He said he was forging a half-inch square drift tool, for punching a handle hole through a hammerhead. Compared to a punch tool, he said the drift bulges out an oval shape on the side of the head, giving it more of a grip on the handle.

After heating the drift, he struck it with a hammer several times, pausing to measure its width. Davidson said accuracy is important, so he can keep a standardized size for projects.

Earlier in the week, he said they made a punch tool, a fire poker and a bending fork. Other tools blacksmiths use, Davidson said, are a jig, which forms hot steel into a consistent scroll shape, and a leafing stake that uses a grove to bend metal in finer shapes. Those latter apparatuses are used by advanced blacksmiths.

Conference students used an open-tray teaching forge fired up with coal, with a hand-cranked blower and vice with a hammer stand.

Heating up

Bud Harvey, of Chillicothe, organized the event, which was co-sponsored by the Illinois Valley Blacksmith Association and the Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association. He said the conference is a means to introduce the area to the Artist-Blacksmith Association of North America with its prototype curriculum.

With about a dozen training stations set up at the park, Harvey said they were almost fully registered for the event. He said just over half of new blacksmiths start off after watching the History Channel show “Forged in Fire,” and only about a quarter of them are serious about continuing to develop their skills.

Harvey said he thinks there still a lot of motivation with new students, who may have been exposed to the craft by a grandfather who was a blacksmith.

Davidson said he’s an agriculture teacher with long-term plans to instruct first-level certifications for new blacksmith students.

He said he was introduced to the craft at a candlelight walk and tour at Abraham Lincoln’s home in New Salem, and they now stop by the blacksmith shop there each year.

He said he’d always been interested in blacksmithing, but his kids also thought it was cool.

Another smither in attendance was 27-year-old Cory Martin, of Manteno. In grade school, he said he was offered a class taught by Jerry Weekly at the Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. And it started him off on his metalworking career, Martin said: He’s now a full-time welder.

Under pressure

Harvey said he hears a common response from the general public that blacksmithing is a dying art. He said the case is actually the opposite of that.

“It’s a hands-on, physical art that people are really attracted to, so I see more and more interest all the time,” he said.

Harvey said he makes “house jewelry,” or metal art that can decorate a home. He added there’s a lot of interest in making “sharp, shiny objects,” such as knives, axes and tomahawks. That’s because the History Channel showcases those projects, he said, but they’re at an advanced level.

He said the IVBA will start new students off from the beginning. They might start by making simple hooks or latches.

“A lot of students have never picked up a hammer,” he said, adding they'll teach them how to swing.

For Harvey, he said he enjoys the mental challenge of learning the skills and applying them to make something. When finished, he said he feels accomplished.

“The journey of making the piece, learning the process has always been my satisfaction and my reward,” said Harvey.

Davidson said it’s also therapeutic to get something hot and fire it with a hammer. He said it’s self-care.

“That’s one benefit I didn’t realize,” he said. “It’s cool to come out at the end — whether the project came the way you expected or not — and you’ve got something that you made out of metal that’s unique.”

A lot of people can’t do that, he said, and added that seeing the results of your work is immediate.

“You can make things machines can’t make,” said Davidson.