Bistro's heart art removed in downtown Bloomington

The City of Bloomington has told Bistro owner Jan Lancaster that she must remove the hearts that are on Main Street in front of the building. The chalk-paint hearts have been there since the Bistro's Pride Fest on Aug. 13.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The City of Bloomington has told The Bistro's Jan Lancaster that she must remove the hearts that are on Main Street in front of the building. The chalk-paint hearts have been there since the Bistro's Pride Fest on Aug. 13.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Workers use a pressure washer on Friday to remove hearts that had been put on Main Street with spray-on chalk in front of The Bistro in Bloomington.
COURTESY OF RHEA EDGE
Workers remove chalk hearts from Main Street in Bloomington on Friday.
BLOOMINGTON — City workers on Friday removed a chalk display of rainbow hearts that had been created to celebrate PRIDE Fest in downtown Bloomington, sparking criticism from some who said it should have been left to rinse away over time.
Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro at 316 N. Main, installed the hearts in front of her business for the annual festival held Aug. 13. Though the paint is made to fade naturally, the vibrant hearts remained visible on the street as of Thursday afternoon.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Lancaster wrote that a city official had previously given her permission to paint the hearts on the street, but she was since ordered to remove them and warned that failure to do so would jeopardize future PRIDE events.
"This makes me very sad; for me it represents a beautiful message of LOVE and only enhances Downtown," she said.
Dozens of people commented and shared the post, with some saying they had reached out to city officials to voice their displeasure with the removal.
Lancaster had initially sought help with removing the display, but it was washed away Friday morning by workers operating a City of Bloomington truck.
In a follow-up post on Friday, Lancaster thanked the community for their support and said the confusion was a miscommunication.
"To say the least," Lancaster posted, "the last few days (sic) events have snowballed — that certainly was not my intention."
She said, "This is a lesson we all need to learn: better communication."
In the post, Lancaster thanked the city for supporting PRIDE.
City Manager Tim Gleason and Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Photos: Check out all the fun from the Bistro’s Pride Fest 2022
Sharon ShareAlike
Ken Bays, Jan Lancaster, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington
Garrett VanDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
Former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Celeste Randolph, Kris Williams holding Abby, Vicki Hightower
Julie and Steve Kubsch with Theo and Oliver
Bethany, Sylvie, Lennox and Katie Martin
Aianna Zachary, Santino Lamancusa
Laura and Michael O’Connor, Beth Fritz
Christina Rogers, Jen Hooker
Madeline Smith, Thom Rakestraw, Tom Smith
Geri Bastian, Renee Rongey, Vicki Tilton
David Braun, General Manager of Connect Transit manning their Pride booth
Sharon ShareAlike
Enjoying the day
Tom Smith, DJ Rakestraw, DJ Squeesa
Sharon ShareAlike
Sharon ShareAlike getting a tip from a young fan
Sharon ShareAlike with a young fan
The one and only Sharon ShareAlike
Jan Lancaster, Pride organizer, enjoys the show
Crowds cheer on the drag queens
Miss Flo NoMo'
Miss Flo NoMo'
A young fan giving Miss Flo NoMo' a high five
Sharon ShareAlike, Miss Flo NoMo'
Miss Venice
Miss Venice
Obsydia
Obsydia
Obsydia
Miss Flo NoMo’
Miss Flo becomes part of the audience
Bianca Fox
Bianca Fox
Sapphire Monsoon
Miss Venice
Obsydia
Miss Bianca Fox
Sapphire Monsoon
The Bistro
Peter Thaddeus
Dawn Peters, Mike Mash, Wayne Thomas Jerica Etheridge
The Hangar Art Co. interactive art piece
Drag performance
Frankie Monroe ShareAlike
Sharon ShareAlike
Sharon and the ShareAlikes
DeCevia Mann
Karla Bailey Smith, DeCeiva Mann
Auntie Heroin
Auntie Heroin
Auntie Heroin
Auntie Heroin
Ceduxion Carrington
Freddie Fahrenheit
Frankie Monroe ShareAlike
: Frankie Monroe ShareAlike
Ava J. ShareAlike
Sharon ShareAlike
Sharon ShareAlike
Remi TeVoert
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe
Shuga Beatz
Shayna Watchinski
Shuga Beatz
Lawrence Lair, Carmine Beecroft
Jesse Slater, Alexis Gillogly
Street of hearts
Madeline and Tom Smith
David Koehler, Tari Renner
Marcus Scott, Roxy R.
Kimi and Ty Schroeder
Chris Henry, Jeff Parker
Todd and Denise Wyetlispach
Emily Bestow, RJ McCracken with Sophie
Chef Allen Chambers, Letoyia Miller
Jonathan Fry and Natasha Caudle with the Hangar Art. Co. interactive art piece
Ty Schroeder with the Hangar Art. Co. interactive art piece
Anna Marie
Aianna Zachary
Amy Kuritz, Adrian Lane, David Boomgarden
Rivian vehicle on display
Emily Weber holding Olive
Sharon ShareAlike
Sharon ShareAlike getting a hug from Brandon Shaffer
Susie Casey, Chet Boyle
Brad and Ronda Glenn, Terri Lewis
The streets of Downtown were packed
Tim Downey, Ken Butler, John Tollensdorf, Raul Almanza
Elizabeth Johnston, Madonna Courtrright
Dakoda Neal, Nicole Adamson
Noel Neal
Elicia Adam, Emry Neal
Nick Fitch, Mary Ochs, Kristen Lorsbuch
Lawrence Lair taking a photo of Anita Dockery and Angelica Gonzalez
The flow of positive energy and rising spirits materialized this morning at Hope United Methodist Church, where Isaac Simmons gave an impassioned sermon on the meaning of the Pentecost Christian holiday and how it showed them their personal calling to drag performance.
The City of Bloomington has told Bistro owner Jan Lancaster that she must remove the hearts that are on Main Street in front of the building. The chalk-paint hearts have been there since the Bistro's Pride Fest on Aug. 13.
The City of Bloomington has told The Bistro's Jan Lancaster that she must remove the hearts that are on Main Street in front of the building. The chalk-paint hearts have been there since the Bistro's Pride Fest on Aug. 13.