Bistro's heart art removed in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — City workers on Friday removed a chalk display of rainbow hearts that had been created to celebrate PRIDE Fest in downtown Bloomington, sparking criticism from some who said it should have been left to rinse away over time.

Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro at 316 N. Main, installed the hearts in front of her business for the annual festival held Aug. 13. Though the paint is made to fade naturally, the vibrant hearts remained visible on the street as of Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Lancaster wrote that a city official had previously given her permission to paint the hearts on the street, but she was since ordered to remove them and warned that failure to do so would jeopardize future PRIDE events.

"This makes me very sad; for me it represents a beautiful message of LOVE and only enhances Downtown," she said.

Dozens of people commented and shared the post, with some saying they had reached out to city officials to voice their displeasure with the removal.

Lancaster had initially sought help with removing the display, but it was washed away Friday morning by workers operating a City of Bloomington truck.

In a follow-up post on Friday, Lancaster thanked the community for their support and said the confusion was a miscommunication.

"To say the least," Lancaster posted, "the last few days (sic) events have snowballed — that certainly was not my intention."

She said, "This is a lesson we all need to learn: better communication."

In the post, Lancaster thanked the city for supporting PRIDE.

City Manager Tim Gleason and Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus did not respond to messages seeking comment.