Bistro's heart art ordered removed in downtown Bloomington

Jan Lancaster, Bistro owner and organizer of the annual Pride Fest in downtown Bloomington, enjoys the all-ages drag show on Aug. 13.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

BLOOMINGTON — For weeks, the Main Street pavement through downtown Bloomington has featured hundreds of rainbow-colored hearts to celebrate Pride Fest. Now, the city has ordered them washed away. 

Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro at 316 N. Main, installed the hearts with chalk-paint for the annual festival that was held Aug. 13. The paint is made to wash away over time, but the hearts remained visible on the street as of Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Lancaster wrote that a city official had given her permission to paint the hearts on the street, but she has since been ordered to remove them.

5 questions with Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro

She said she was told that if they were not removed, "it would jeopardize future PRIDE events." 

In the post, Lancaster asked for the community's help in removing the hearts and said, "This makes me very sad; for me it represents a beautiful message of LOVE and only enhances Downtown."

City Manager Tim Gleason could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro in downtown Bloomington, discusses the importance of creating a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community to gather.

 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

General Assignment Reporter

Mid-thirties. Multi-media journalist at the Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. US Navy veteran.

