Big cats return to Miller Park Zoo exhibits after COVID illnesses

BLOOMINGTON — The big cat exhibit at the Miller Park Zoo will reopen Wednesday after five animals were sick with COVID-19.

The Katthoefer Animal Building closed last month when a Sumatran tiger and four snow leopards began showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus and later tested positive.

Four of the five cats are now considered fully recovered from the virus. Rilu, an adult male snow leopard, is still recovering and may not be in the exhibit for the first few days after the building reopens, “out of an abundance of caution,” city officials said.

The exhibit will reopen to the public at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when the zoo opens for the day.

The Miller Park Zoo animal care staff and interns tested negative so it is unclear how the cats became sick.

Having worked with McLean County and state health officials in regards to the animals’ health, Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff said he appreciated “so many people and agencies helped us care for the cats over the last month. It was a group effort.”

Jay Tetzloff explains the newest primate at the Miller Park Zoo, Chumu the DeBrazza's monkey. READ MORE HERE.

Masks remain a requirement for all indoor spaces at the zoo.

Miller Park Zoo will be closed for Christmas Day and reopen at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26.

