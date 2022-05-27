Benefit show planned in Bloomington to aid victims, families of Texas shooting

BLOOMINGTON —After 21 were murdered in Wednesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a Bloomington musician is asking himself how he can be a catalyst for change.

Marcos Mendez is answering that question by organizing a benefit show Thursday, June 2, at nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington. He and several others will perform for no pay during the event, with a suggested $10 donation from attendees. Funds will be sent to an account with the First State Bank of Uvalde, which has been verified by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Mendez, who moved 15 years ago from Three Rivers, Texas, to Normal and now resides in Bloomington, said he felt heartbreak and frustration after hearing this week's news. He said these mass shootings have happened before, and they still continue to happen.

“There are people that want change and want action, but all we really hear is folks who want to offer thoughts and prayers,” said Mendez. “That’s just not enough.”

Mendez said he saw a Facebook post by Houston musician Rich O’Tool offering to play a benefit show that would help cover funeral costs for families in Uvalde. O’Tool added in the post: “Their families have no business paying a dime.”

Mendez said he took that as a call to action to organize a fundraiser concert in Bloomington. He said he started reaching out to musicians and venues.

“It’s just been overwhelming the amount of support that people have given, not for anything other than helping these families that are impacted by the senseless act,” he said.

Mendez said he’s been performing country covers since around the time he moved here, and will play at Thursday’s show. He picks up songs from Texans like Pat Green, Cory Morrow and Robert Earl Keen.

Brittany Griffith, who played fiddle in Mendez’s former band Two Dollar Ransom, will perform, along with their bassist, Tim Burns, who will travel in from Alabama.

Other artists who will play include: V8 Vast Change, Kim Kaufman, Larry Estes, Wes Hood, Peggi Hattaway and Angie Carstens, Travis Stone, Fred Snellen, Charlie Faulkner and Chris Corkery.

Tentative performers include Mendez's daughter Adrian Mendez, and Dave Homler, who plays under the stage name Troublemaker.

Event shirts will be made on-site by Meltdown Creative Works, with proceeds after costs being sent to the Uvalde fund. Mendez's college friend Victoria Bray, who lives in Texas, designed its logo.

Mendez said while performers are given 15 to 20 minutes for a solo set, they may organically group up and jam together.

He takes the willingness of performers to join up as a good sign.

“It’s really about communing with people and bringing people together for the cause,” he said.

Coming together

Mendez said seeing pictures of the children killed in Uvalde hit him hard, because they look like he did as a kid.

“They look like my nieces and nephews,” he said.

He also said he has friends who used to live in Uvalde. One shared a social media post about someone who was impacted by the shooting.

“You never know who you’re connected to, and so you never know where this is going to happen,” he said.

He noted shots were fired Wednesday near the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

“Our community isn’t immune to these types of things. We need to come together as a community to help figure it out,” he said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Unidos Con Uvalde Benefit Concert WHEN: 6 p.m. to midnight, Thursday, June 2 WHERE: nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington DONATE: First State Bank of Uvalde is receiving contributions for families of Robb Elementary. Zelle payments can be sent to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com, and checks may be paid to "Robb School Memorial Fund" and mailed to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

