Bella the Bernese mountain dog makes permanent home in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Deanna and Michael Ferrara of Bloomington recently became first-time foster parents to a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog named Bella.

Just a few days after the couple took her in from Pet Pack Rescue Initiative in Peoria, Deanna Ferrara was retrieving an Amazon package from the front porch when Bella bolted past her and out the front door.

Ferrara had no way of knowing that those few seconds would bring an extensive search and hundreds of social media shares as Bella trekked her way across the McLean County countryside for four long days.

Ferrara made several Facebook posts about Bella being missing, including in the groups "News happening in Bloomington-Normal" and "Lost pets in Bloomington/McLean County/Illinois." Bella had gone missing Sunday, Dec. 18, and the news was quickly shared hundreds of times.

"I had been made aware on Facebook; I just had repeat messages of strangers saying, 'I just want to let you know I shared it to the Morton page, to Stanford, to McLean, to Peoria," Ferrara said. "People just shared it everywhere. But the one thing the rescue kept telling us was don't call her, don't chase her. They just wanted to get repeat sightings of her so they could get her to settle in an area and set traps."

Over the next few days, Bella was spotted several times in Stanford and McLean. On Wednesday, Karry Rich from Pet Central Helps in Normal went with Ferrara to help set traps in the area. A farm dog, however, kept being trapped instead.

On Thursday morning, Ferrara and some friends decided to drive around McLean to look for Bella. Jean Ann Hart of Ruby's Rescue and Retreat in McLean joined them in the search.

"The next thing I knew there was probably about six to seven cars along this road and they all started going this way. And we all kind of had the same thought in mind: We're all going to try to pin her in, but every time we would get close to her she would bolt away," Ferrara said. "I think by the end of the day, there were probably 25 car loads of people that were helping us to try to get her."

Eventually, Bella made her way to the interstate and was spotted along Interstate 55. At that point, Ferrara said she started losing hope, convinced Bella would be hit by a car or that she'd be unable to survive the winter storm that was heading toward McLean County.

While community members encouraged Ferrara by saying that Bernese mountain dogs are made for that kind of weather, Rich warned her that at some point, Bella's feet would become frostbitten. They needed to find her that day, Rich said.

So on Thursday night, the Ferraras' neighbor, Kelsie Thompson, told them her husband, Jonathan — a fifth-generation farmer who has a four-wheeler, a weighted net and a solar flashlight — was willing to lend his help in the search for Bella.

Jonathan Thompson put on his winter gear and drove to McLean, where Bella had been seen once again. He managed to get Bella out to a field and circle her for an hour. He tried to catch her several times, and finally, on the fourth try, he was successful.

Bella went back to Pet Pack Rescue Initiative for a few days to rest and "decompress," Ferrara said, and she returned home to the Bloomington couple on Dec. 27, after the area had recovered from the weekend of snow and subzero wind chills.

"We're super thankful for everybody that came out and helped," Ferrara said. "Just appreciative and feel blessed to be from a community that so many people helped. We couldn't have done it without all the people that came out, that's for sure."

Ferrara said her favorite part of the story is that the Thompsons have a daughter named Kay, who drew a picture of a stick figure woman with the letter "D" and another stick for Bella. Kay told Ferrara that she was praying hard that Bella would be found.

Every day after that, Kay would say it was "Find Bella Day," and would tell strangers about Bella as if she was her own dog.

"I just love the fact that her daddy was the one who ended up being the hero, we're so very thankful to them," Ferrara said. "But we're just so thankful to McLean County — so many people came out and helped us find her and she's kind of well-known now. I took her to the vet the other day and this woman said, 'She looks just like that dog that was all over Facebook,' and I go, 'It is Bella.'"

Though Bella lost 9 to 10 pounds during her four days of travel, the vet was surprised that she wasn't more malnourished, and that she had no missing teeth or marks on her paws.

The Ferraras now keep a gate up in front of their front door to prevent Bella from escaping again.

And on Saturday, they made Bella's place in the family official with her formal adoption from the pet rescue.

"If it wasn't for everybody — our friends, family and neighbors and complete strangers for spreading the word — I mean, if it would not have been shared as much... Every site that shared it ended up having 200 or 300 shares on it," Ferrara said of Bella's adventure last month. "It was just really crazy how much everybody was invested in finding this dog, and it was right before Christmas, so it was kind of a Christmas miracle that she got found."

