Beer Nuts snags spotlight as senators' snack

BLOOMINGTON — A beloved Twin Cities snack recently caught some attention on the national political stage.

Television cameras captured U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, munching on Beer Nuts during a break in the committee’s hearings on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The appearance sparked a number of social media posts from eagle-eyed viewers. “Having lived a block from the Beer Nuts factory in Bloomington, nice to see Sen. Durbin snacking on a home state treat,” tweeted longtime political journalist Bernie Schoenburg on March 22.

But it wasn’t a one-time occurrence. A photographer captured Durbin and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa sharing a bag before a meeting on Monday. The image of bipartisan snacking made Roll Call’s “Photos of the Week” collection on Friday.

Asked about the occurrence, Durbin’s office said the senator wanted Illinois snacks available for his colleagues during the long days of nomination hearings. “And Bloomington’s Beer Nuts were one of those snacks. He and his colleagues enjoyed a variety of Beer Nuts products including Beer Nuts cashews, original peanuts, and almonds.”

His favorite item? “While he is a fan of all Beer Nuts products, his favorite is the original peanut,” a spokeswoman said.

Beer Nuts President Andy Shirk said Friday that the company has been sending products to Durbin’s office for a few years, ever since Shirk noticed other snacks while on a visit there.

"It's good to see he's actually eating them," Shirk said.

Shirk has also met Grassley and said it was nice to see the two senators he had met in person sharing Beer Nuts. The significance of the Supreme Court hearings also made the event more special.

People have been reaching out to Shirk and the company, letting him know they had seen the products during the hearings.

"It definitely lit up my phone for a couple days,” he said. “Hopefully it lights up our website too.”

