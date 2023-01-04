Beer Nuts fire remains under investigation; workers praised for response

BLOOMINGTON — A fire at Beer Nuts was quickly contained and remained under investigation Wednesday, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.

Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said crews were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. and arrived within minutes to the facility, 103 N. Robinson St. They encountered smoke conditions coming from the roof and were told there was a fire on the second floor in the kitchen area, he said.

Crews advanced a hose line and found what Friend described as a "small fire" in an oil kettle where peanuts are cooked as part of the business operations.

The fire was contained to a single kettle, he said, and it was put out quickly with dry chemical extinguishers. The fire was brought under control at 7:38 a.m.

No firefighters or employees were injured. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

Because of the size of the commercial facility, Friend said, the department brought extra fire companies to the scene as a precaution. Eastbound lanes of East Washington Street were blocked in front of the business while crews worked in the area.

In the past, firefighters have responded to the business occasionally for fire alarms and medical calls, Friend said, but neither he nor several longtime department officials could recall any fires there.

He said the company's employees did an "outstanding job" notifying authorities quickly and responding to the situation.

"Beer Nuts has a really good record for safety," he said, noting that the company had an evacuation plan that had been practiced and all employees were quickly accounted for. "Those things are huge when it comes to a building with this type of footprint and trying to manage that."

Beer Nuts representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

