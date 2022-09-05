Bed Blitz set for Oct. 8 in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project Tool Library and YouthBuild McLean County are seeking volunteers for the seventh annual Bed Blitz on Oct. 8.

Many children in the community do not have beds of their own, and the Bed Blitz helps give more of them a healthy, comfortable place to sleep, a news release explained.

The Bed Blitz collaboration brings people together to assemble twin-size bed frames for local children ages 4 to 18 from low-income families. Each bed frame also comes with a “bed set” that includes a mattress, a handmade quilt, pillow, sheets, teddy bear, laundry detergent and books.

This year's Bed Blitz will take place Oct. 8 at YouthBuild headquarters, 360 Wylie Drive #305 in Normal. Volunteers will work together during two shifts to construct the bed frames. Tools and materials will be provided and no construction experience is required. Volunteers can sign up to work from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. or from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Help is also needed to deliver beds and bed sets.

Volunteer signup is underway and will continue through Oct. 7.

Families in need of a bed for their child can apply through Sept. 14.

Those who cannot participate in the Bed Blitz but would like to donate can do so online or by mailing a check made out to "WBRP Bed Blitz" to WBRP, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington, IL 61701.

An Amazon Wish List link for the purchase of pillows, sheets and laundry detergent can be accessed until Oct. 1 at westbloomington.org/shopbedblitz. In-kind donations of new twin bed sheets, pillows and laundry detergent are also welcomed, and may be dropped off at YouthBuild McLean County.

For more information about volunteer registration or bed applications, go to westbloomington.org/shopbedblitz or call 309-829-1200.