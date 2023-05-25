Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL — The road closure of Beaufort Street from South Fell Avenue to South School Street has been extended, with the goal of being completed by 3 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

The road has been closed since 7 a.m. Wednesday for pavement repairs.

Starting at 4 p.m. each day, the closure will open to a lane reduction for the evening hours. The lane reduction will be open for through traffic over the holiday weekend.

The road closure will resume each day at 7 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area. A map spotlight of the closure can be found at arcg.is/14yTSy.

Call 309-454-9738 for more information.

