NORMAL — The road closure of Beaufort Street from South Fell Avenue to South School Street has been extended, with the goal of being completed by 3 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
The road has been closed since 7 a.m. Wednesday for pavement repairs.
Starting at 4 p.m. each day, the closure will open to a lane reduction for the evening hours. The lane reduction will be open for through traffic over the holiday weekend.
The road closure will resume each day at 7 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area. A map spotlight of the closure can be found at arcg.is/14yTSy.
Call 309-454-9738 for more information.
Watch now: Photos from 47th annual MLK Lunch
Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, Bradley Ross Jackson, Kamaya Coleman, Shaun Harden, Kevin Jackson
Dr. Bianca Bailey, Rev. Terrance Thomas, Rev. Elexis Wilson
Sabrina Coleman, Sonya Mau
Ricky L. Haynes, Arthur Haynes
Otis Evans, John Elliott
Award Winner Karcin Roth (center) with family and friends
Cyndy Irwin, Veleda Harvey, Chuck Irwin
Enjoying the afternoon
Meta Mickens-Baker, Faye Freeman-Smith
Amaya Hursey, Cana Brooks
Jason Querciagrossa, Janessa Williams, Ben Ryburn
Greg Shaw, Mollie Ward
Laresse Foster, Jennifer Johnson
Uma Balakrishnan, Meta Mickens-Baker
Sharla Ajayi, Nikita Richards, Millicent and Jeremy Roth
Veleda and Kamille Harvey
Belinda Brock, Takesha Stokes, Brigette Gibson
Phani Aytam, Dr. David Mouser, Morgan Mouser, Sonya Mau, Mandava Rao
Marla McElroy, Kris Williams
Seated: Willie Holton Halbert, Charles Halbert; Standing: Shirley Boykin holding Ryleigh Rose Beaulieu
I’yanah Prince, Kara Sandhaas, Mike Matejka, Verneice Prince
Laresse and Linda Foster
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
