Battle Cross Crusaders hold first Memorial Day tribute in Clinton

CLINTON — When Marine Veteran Darvin Volker died a year and a half ago, Jeff Morlock promised him at his "battle cross" that he would do something to honor his service in the Korean War.

Through organizing the Battle Cross Crusaders, a group of about 90 Vietnam War and Korean War veterans, plus veteran supporters, Morlock is fulfilling his promise with their first “Veteran to Veteran Tribute.”

The group, which takes up the name of a fallen soldier’s makeshift memorial marker made from a rifle posted into the ground with a helmet and boots, debuted the Sunday afternoon event at Woodlawn Cemetery as a preface to weekend Memorial Day activities. Over 50 attended, and were transported about the cemetery grounds.

One was Keith Volker, a Crusader himself and a Marine who served from 1986 to 1990. He said his father, Darvin Volker, wasn’t killed in action, but he did do a lot for veterans. Volker said his dad went out to the Veterans Affairs facility in Danville a lot, and he helped set up the AMVETS group in Clinton.

Volker has two sons in the military: Kaleb in the Air Force, and Andrew in the Marines, just like his father and grandfather.

The Crusaders honored veterans buried at the Clinton cemetery by reciting names of all who died in battle or while serving from World War I and onward. Wreaths were placed by the gravesides and a bell was rung in their memory. Afterward, they continued those same efforts at the cemetery in Kenney.

U.S. Army veterans Kent Matthews and Gary Reynolds, both killed in action in the Vietnam War, were among those honored, as well as U.S. Naval Officer Henry Kleeman, who has a road named after him in Clinton.

Karen Reynolds placed a memorial for her brother Gary at the cemetery. She told The Pantagraph that when her ride to the event arrived, she told her cousin she forgot how she doesn’t like Memorial Day.

“It’s always a hard day for me,” she said. “And I was sorry I did this, but now that we’ve done it, I'm glad I did it.”

Reynolds said her brother served in Vietnam for only 36 days. Gary Reynolds also served in the Peace Corps in Tunisia, she added.

World War II veterans commemorated were U.S. Marine James Hiter and Army soldier Merle Hiter. Morlock said they were brothers who died months apart — one in the European front and the other in Asia.

Marty Hiter was there to memorialize her brothers-in-law. She said the Sunday tribute was wonderful.

“They need to be recognized and remembered,” she said. “These boys died in 1944 and they need to be recognized, and of course all of our veterans — living and dead — need to be recognized and remembered by everyone.”

Morlock believes every city in the country should do something to honor each and every veteran killed in battle. And for Memorial Day, he said it’s especially important to personally recognize them.

“Everybody needs recognition,” he said of veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Battle Cross Crusaders also aim to give final respects to veterans by staffing their funeral routes, holding military branch flags, and providing service flag cases.

Morlock said his grandfather, U.S. Armory Staff Sgt. Wavren Hill, served as a medic in WWII. He’s read letters stating Hill ran into machine gun fire and artillery fire. And, he was married on Pearl Harbor Day.

Although Hill died in 1981 when Morlock was 10 years old, he said his grandfather instilled a lot of things in him.

“One was giving back to the community and the other was taking care of our veterans,” said Morlock.

Morlock invites anyone wishing to organize their own veterans’ tribute to contact him at the "Battle Cross Crusaders" Facebook page.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

