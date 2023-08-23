BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Barn Keepers will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the FS Evergreen Building, 402 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington.

This is one of four membership meetings held each year that is open to the public.

The guest speaker will be G. Logan Miller, professor of anthropology at Illinois State University. He will give an informative talk about the 6-acre circular village that overlooks Kickapoo Creek, also known as the Noble-Weiting site, which was home to McLean County's earliest farmers.

Most large Native American villages occupied during this time were located near major rivers, but this one is an exception. Miller will summarize the past seven years of research at the site.

