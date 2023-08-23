BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Barn Keepers will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the FS Evergreen Building, 402 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington.
This is one of four membership meetings held each year that is open to the public.
The guest speaker will be G. Logan Miller, professor of anthropology at Illinois State University. He will give an informative talk about the 6-acre circular village that overlooks Kickapoo Creek, also known as the Noble-Weiting site, which was home to McLean County's earliest farmers.
Most large Native American villages occupied during this time were located near major rivers, but this one is an exception. Miller will summarize the past seven years of research at the site.
Cows, horses and goats, oh my! There was much to enjoy on the McLean County Fair's final day Sunday.
Check out the photos from the ISU Red Hot Party
Julie Dobski, Leanna Bordner, ISU Interim First Lady Rose Tarhule, Dr. Jeri Beggs
Mary Ann Louderback, Leanna Bordner, Marlene Deitz, Rose Tarhule
Bev Stevens, Jenna Geffert
Neesha Moore, Marissa Reichard
Thresa Schmitt, Jan Francois, Barb Selzer, Vicke Mahrt
Annie Swanson, Kim Schoenbein. Jolene Aldus
Karen Hanson, Janet Gremer
Cathy Allen, Leanna Bordner
oan Otto, Joan Vanden Eynden, Lisa Wegner, Lyn Hruska, Rena Weyrauch
Julie Dobski, Elaine Shung, Joan Stralow, Dianne McNamara, Cindy Segobiano
Karen Hanson, Andrea Arduini, Sherry Quinlan
Bev Stevens, Jenna Geffert, Sarah Powell
Mary Benett Henrichs, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Cindy Harris, Judy Sancken, Laura Jenkins, Cheryl Beuseling
Becky Hines, Phylis Versteegh, Judy Buchanan, Jerrolyn Golden, Linda Scott, Connie Kennedy , Renee Wilcox
Cat Woods, JoEllen Bahnsen
Erin McVey, Sarah Baker , Hailey Daffara
Cat Woods, Cindy Segobiano, Laura Pritts
Meghan O'Neal-Rogozinski, Joan Vanden Eynden
Annie Swanson, Jolene Swanson, Kim Schoenbein
Julie Kubsch, Linda Rheeling
Tracy Patkunas, Jonell Kehias, Leanna Bordner, Julie Dobski
Kristina Burkhardt, Elaine Heflin, Hailey Cole, Julie Dobski, Tina Kramos, Melinda Fischer
Maureen Lyons, Carol Morris
Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein, Annie Swanson
Melinda Fischer, Dr. Jeri Beggs, Tracy Patkunas, Leanna Bordner, Suzi Nafzigger, Kim Schoebein, Julie Payne, Annie Swanson
Cheryl Magnuson, Sarah Powell
Kristen Gillespie, Marlee Schneider, Madison Dixon, Emmy Olfe, Kate Heyl
Leanna Bordner, Thresa Schmitt, Leann Seal
Interim ISU Athletics Director Dr. Jeri Beggs, Julie Dobski
Elaine Heflin, ISU Women’s Volleyball Coach Allie Matters
Melissa Litwiller, Molly Hartrup, Christie Rabideau
Tracy Patkunas, Kim Schoenbein, Elaine Shung
Cindy Segobiano, Anina “Barbie” Engelhorn
Annie Swanson, Jonell Kehias, Jolene Aldus
Kristen Haas Oliver, Julie Dobski, Tracy Haas Riley
Melissa Isenburg, Leann Seal
Julie Dobski, Rose Tarhule, Dr. Jeri Beggs
Melissa Isenburg, Cierra Kohn, Jen Manning
Janet Gremer, Joan Stralow
