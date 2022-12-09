Bank of Pontiac donates $40K to OSF Peace Meal program

BLOOMINGTON — The Bank of Pontiac has donated $40,000 to the OSF Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program.

One $20,000 donation was made to support the program in Livingston County and the other $20,000 was made to support the program in McLean County. The funds will be used to provide meals for low- and moderate-income individuals who participate in the program, as well as help seniors improve their nutrition, sustain their independence and enhance their quality of life through meals and fellowship.

"The Bank of Pontiac is proud to support a program that benefits our senior citizens in Livingston and McLean Counties on a daily basis and enhances their quality of life," Mark Donovan, president and CEO of Bank of Pontiac, said in a news release.

OSF Peace Meal provides nutritious meals five days a week for seniors ages 60 and over. The meals are provided by carryout from an OSF Peace Meal central kitchen. Home deliveries are also available.

OSF Peace Meal collaborates with a variety of organizations, transportation providers, home care agencies, food pantries, care centers and the University of Illinois Extension on receiving and providing referrals to connect those in need to resources and services to help maintain their independence.

"I am deeply appreciative of the generous donation to support the Peace Meal program," stated Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. "This donation will allow OSF to continue to grow the program and serve more people throughout Livingston and McLean Counties. It is generosity like this that enables us to live our mission — serving with greatest care and love."

Visit osfhealthcare.org/OSF-peace-meal for more information.

