Backpack-stuffed Tesla sparks sweepstakes in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — One winner in Bloomington-Normal will spend a weekend with a Tesla as part of the Bloomington dealership’s partnership with Crunch Fitness to provide backpacks to the Boys & Girls Club.

Crunch Fitness, at 301 Veterans Parkway in Normal, purchased several backpacks and stuffed them into a Tesla Model 3. Community members are invited to guess how many bags are inside and “the winner gets to take the car home for the weekend,” said Hiba Abduljawad, the gym’s marketing director.

After the campaign, all of the backpacks will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club in Normal, just as the fall semester is getting underway.

“We pride ourselves in coming up with innovative ways to keep our members entertained and inspired to come to the gym," said Brandon Spitler, general manager at Crunch. "We thought it would be fun for one lucky winner to take home one of the most innovative, and energy-efficient cars for the weekend while encouraging future and current members to stay active and engaged at the gym.”

In addition to the weekend with a Model 3, the sweepstakes winner will receive a three-month “peak results” membership at Crunch.

To play, community members can view the car at Crunch Fitness and submit their estimate on the gym's Facebook page or through the sweepstakes form at https://bit.ly/HowManyBackpacks.

The sweepstakes runs until Sept. 9 and the winner will be selected Sept. 10.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

