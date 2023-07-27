BLOOMINGTON — The BTS Basketball Academy in Bloomington will host a back to school clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The academy is located inside the Four Seasons Health Club at 904 Four Seasons Road in Bloomington.

The clinic is for boys and girls in grades three through eight and focuses on developing fundamental skills, including dribbling, passing, shooting and defense with an emphasis on speed and agility.

Parents and guardians can sign up their child at btsbloom.com up to the day of the clinic. Registration is $60.

Everyone who signs up will receive a free one-hour basketball training class.

The academy is a nationwide year-round basketball program in partnership with NBA players Bobby Jackson, Larry Hughes and Chris Paul.

Contact Jasmine Brooks at 314-324-0120 or manager@btsbloom.com for more information.

