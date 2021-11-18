Babyfold's Festival of Trees opens at Interstate Center

The Pantagraph obtained hundreds of emails to and from LaSalle County officials about the Jelani Day investigation. The documents shed light on resources focused on the missing person case and death investigation.
Illinois State University police said a Peoria Heights man who is in McLean County custody for showing a fake gun at a Bloomington restaurant also is the man they were seeking information about related to an incident Nov. 5 on campus.
Drivers needing a behind-the-wheel road test, REAL ID, standard driver’s license or ID card will need to make an appointment for their visit to the Bloomington Driver Services Facility, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.