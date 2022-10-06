Baby Fold's Aimee Beam honored with Athena Leadership Award

DOWNS — Aimee Beam, vice president of development and public relations at The Baby Fold, received the 2022 Athena Leadership Award on Thursday evening. The award was presented during the Leaders of Distinction Awards program hosted by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Pantagraph Media at the Epiphany Farms Estate.

The Athena Leadership Award is presented annually to individuals who have achieved professional excellence and who give their time and energy to community service, and who actively assist others, especially women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

Over the last six years, Beam has achieved yearly record-setting fundraising growth for The Baby Fold. Credited with raising over $22.7 million at the agency, Beam’s work has allowed for the expansion and preservation of numerous community-based programs supporting children and families, according to a news release from the chamber of commerce.

Beam has used her talents as a marketer and communicator for over 30 years to support Mclean County’s nonprofit and for-profit businesses. Her often-stated goal is to strengthen her community and help make it a wonderful home for all its residents, the news release said.

In her role at The Baby Fold, she oversees and mentors the development and public relations team, which works together to plan the annual Festival of Trees.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she served on a response team to keep staff and community members informed and thriving. She also leads the racial equity team, bringing new understanding and critical dialog to agency processes.

Beam serves on the Community Consulting Board for Illinois State University’s Center for Civic Engagement, and is a member of the United Way Women United Steering Committee, the Twin City Showcase Committee for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, the organizing committee for TEDx in Normal, and the Foundation Committee through the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club.

Beam holds a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from Louisiana State University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Eastern Illinois University. She holds the Certified Nonprofit Executive distinction from the National Alliance of Nonprofit Professionals as well as certification in fundraising management from IUPUI. She also has achieved the Professional Certificated Marketer status from the American Marketing Association.

Beam is married to Brian Beam, executive director of marketing at Illinois State University. They have two daughters: Elizabeth, a sophomore at University of Illinois in Champaign, and Allie, who is doing graduate work at Columbia University in New York City.

Fellow nominees for the Athena Leadership Award included Roxanne Hartrich and Jessica McKnight.

Hartrich is a Realtor for RE/MAX Choice and the owner of Kara & Kaylee’s Kloset. Born and raised in Dixon, she moved to Bloomington-Normal in 1992 and married Chris Hartrich. They have three children: Tyler, Kara and Kaylee.

In January 2014, her family experienced a tragedy when their 4-year-old daughter Kara was the victim of a fatal dog attack. In June of that year, the family created Kara’s Kloset, a nonprofit dress donation program that provides free formal dresses to girls in need, in exchange for the girls doing either random acts of kindness or volunteer work in their communities. In 2017, Kara’s Kloset was changed to Kara and Kaylee’s Kloset. The organization operates out of a suite in the Youth Build Plaza and loans somewhere near 1,800 dresses per year.

McKnight is administrator of the McLean County Health Department. A native of Clay County in southern Illinois, she graduated from Flora High School and attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communication: public relations. While working for the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation in East St. Louis, she earned a master's in public administration from SIU-Edwardsville.

McKnight took on her current role with MCHD in January 2020, quickly becoming the face of the COVID-19 response in the county. And in 2018, she worked on a pilot project with the CDC and National Association of County and City Health Officials to address the opioid epidemic in our community. In her free time, McKnight likes to travel, play the piano, run, play tennis and pickleball, and take walks with her cat, Cici Mittens.

This story will be updated with additional photos and information from Thursday's award ceremony.