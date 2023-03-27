NORMAL — The Baby Fold is hosting a silent "Spring Auction" online, selling spring decor with 100% of proceeds helping them to serve children and families locally.

The auction, which opened at 10 a.m. Monday, features spring-themed items including custom-made wreaths and centerpieces. Bidding is open until noon March 30 at one.bidpal.net/tbfspring23

Winning bidders can pick up their items between noon and 7 p.m. on March 30 at 1701 W. Market St. Suite A, in Bloomington.

The Spring Auction items are donated by a group of volunteers who also donate to The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees, the largest fundraiser of the year for the 120-year-old organization.

Photos: Baby Fold's Festival of Trees at the Interstate Center.