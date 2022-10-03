B-N YMCA raises $13K in scholarship funds

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA raised nearly $13,000 through a charity golf outing Wednesday for children's program scholarships.
The outing at El Paso Golf Club featured 38 teams of four playing and raising funds for the YMCA's Strong Kids Program, said B.J. Wilken, CEO and executive director of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA.
"No person is denied access due to financial hardship or inability to pay," Wilken said.
He said upward of 2,500 program scholarships, partial and full, are given out annually through Strong Kids.
"It's all based upon their financial needs," Wilken said. This year, he said they plan to forgive around $250,000 in program costs for families in need.
Wilken said the programs, ranging from swim lessons to afterschool activities, help children "grow socially, emotionally and cognitively."
While the golf outing, which Wilken said was very successful, raises funds, most of the $250,000 worth of scholarships come through individual donations.
He said the YMCA meets with individuals in the community and asks if they are willing to give a gift or sponsor a child through some of their programs.
The YMCA is hosting a community event, the Strong Kids Breakfast, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, where around 600 people will get a catered breakfast in the new YMCA gym.
092722-blm-loc-2art.JPG
Camila Marianela created this art piece, "Una Parte de Mi," in honor of immigrants in Bloomington-Normal.
092722-blm-loc-1art.jpg
Camila Marianela created her art piece, "Una Parte de Mi," in honor of immigrants in Bloomington-Normal.
092722-blm-loc-13art.jpg
Sheila Lamberson painted this oil piece, Synchronicity, inspired by the inclusivity of senior aerobics classes at the YMCA.
092722-blm-loc-12art.JPG
Jan Brandt was inspired by Maya Angelou to create this rainbow painting signifying individual actions to "Be a Rainbow in Someone Else's Cloud."
092722-blm-loc-11art.JPG
Ada Stojentin, 13, created this piece, called "All are Beautiful," with her great-aunt Jan Brandt for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-10art.JPG
The gallery outside the PNC Learn and Play Center at the YMCA on Washington Street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-9art.JPG
Danell Dvorak painted this acrylic piece, "Undiluted," for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-8art.JPG
Jan Brandt painted "Be a Rainbow in Someone Else's Cloud" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-7art.JPG
Jan Brandt painted "Be a Rainbow in Someone Else's Cloud" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-6art.JPG
Ada Stojentin, 13, created this piece, called "All are Beautiful," with her great-aunt Jan Brandt for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-5art.JPG
Jeffrey Bess pained "Diversity Makes the World go Around" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-4art.JPG
Avah Waldschmidt collaborated with Danell Dvorak to create "The Rainbow of her Smile" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-3art.JPG
Sheila Lamberson painted this oil piece, "Synchronicity," inspired by the inclusivity of senior aerobics classes at the YMCA.
092722-blm-loc-2art.JPG
Camila Marianela created this art piece, "Una Parte de Mi," in honor of immigrants in Bloomington-Normal.
092722-blm-loc-1art.jpg
Camila Marianela created her art piece, "Una Parte de Mi," in honor of immigrants in Bloomington-Normal.
092722-blm-loc-13art.jpg
Sheila Lamberson painted this oil piece, Synchronicity, inspired by the inclusivity of senior aerobics classes at the YMCA.
092722-blm-loc-12art.JPG
Jan Brandt was inspired by Maya Angelou to create this rainbow painting signifying individual actions to "Be a Rainbow in Someone Else's Cloud."
092722-blm-loc-11art.JPG
Ada Stojentin, 13, created this piece, called "All are Beautiful," with her great-aunt Jan Brandt for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-10art.JPG
The gallery outside the PNC Learn and Play Center at the YMCA on Washington Street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-9art.JPG
Danell Dvorak painted this acrylic piece, "Undiluted," for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-8art.JPG
Jan Brandt painted "Be a Rainbow in Someone Else's Cloud" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-7art.JPG
Jan Brandt painted "Be a Rainbow in Someone Else's Cloud" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-6art.JPG
Ada Stojentin, 13, created this piece, called "All are Beautiful," with her great-aunt Jan Brandt for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-5art.JPG
Jeffrey Bess pained "Diversity Makes the World go Around" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-4art.JPG
Avah Waldschmidt collaborated with Danell Dvorak to create "The Rainbow of her Smile" for the YMCA on Washington street in Bloomington.
092722-blm-loc-3art.JPG
Sheila Lamberson painted this oil piece, "Synchronicity," inspired by the inclusivity of senior aerobics classes at the YMCA.
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.