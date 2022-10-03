 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GENEROSITY

B-N YMCA raises $13K in scholarship funds

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA raised nearly $13,000 through a charity golf outing Wednesday for children's program scholarships.

The outing at El Paso Golf Club featured 38 teams of four playing and raising funds for the YMCA's Strong Kids Program, said B.J. Wilken, CEO and executive director of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA. 

"No person is denied access due to financial hardship or inability to pay," Wilken said. 

He said upward of 2,500 program scholarships, partial and full, are given out annually through Strong Kids. 

"It's all based upon their financial needs," Wilken said. This year, he said they plan to forgive around $250,000 in program costs for families in need. 

Wilken said the programs, ranging from swim lessons to afterschool activities, help children "grow socially, emotionally and cognitively." 

While the golf outing, which Wilken said was very successful, raises funds, most of the $250,000 worth of scholarships come through individual donations. 

He said the YMCA meets with individuals in the community and asks if they are willing to give a gift or sponsor a child through some of their programs. 

The YMCA is hosting a community event, the Strong Kids Breakfast, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, where around 600 people will get a catered breakfast in the new YMCA gym. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

