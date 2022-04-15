B-N Sunrise Rotary hosting 'A Night for Ukraine' April 23

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary will host an event celebrating the culture of the people of Ukraine at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

"A Night for Ukraine" will be held in the ballroom of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/a-night-for-ukraine. Proceeds from the event will support the humanitarian efforts in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine. Those who cannot attend but want to donate can do so at the same website listed above.

“In many ways, Ukraine is my second home,” said Cara Spence, one of the organizers of the event and a member of Sunrise Rotary. Spence spent two years in the Peace Corps, working with youth groups, and helped found a Youth Center in the city of Zolotonosha. “The people of Ukraine are generous beyond imagination. Their caring and compassionate nature inspired me to return home and become involved in my own community.”

The event will include a dinner, a cash bar, live entertainment and a silent auction. Messages will be shared from the Youth Center, which is raising funds to aid Ukrainian refugees and purchase medical supplies.

Call Spence at 530-492-2454 or Adam Ruble at 217-370-3723 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

