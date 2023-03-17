NORMAL — Illinois State University's annual Lois Lenski Children's Literature lecture will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

The event will feature Dr. Sara L. Schwebel from the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, speaking on "The Newbery's First Century: The Canon, The Legacy, The Impetus for Change."

Her presentation will take place in Stevenson Hall, room 101, and is open to the public.

Schwebel will discuss the history of books that have earned a John Newbery Medal, commonly called a Newbery. The American Library Association awards the medal annually to an author with the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children put forward by an American publisher.

The Newbery Medal was first awarded in 1922.

Schwebel is the co-editor of "Dust Off the Gold Medal: Rediscovering Children's Literature at the Newbery Centennial (2022)."