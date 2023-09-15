WASHINGTON — The Washington Square Specialty Shops will host their annual Autumn Fest from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event features a variety of entertainment, including the Gym Corner gymnasts, free horse-drawn trolley rides, and a performance from the band Top 4D from 6 to 8 p.m.

Other activities will include a bouncy house, face painting and balloon animals, and a petting zoo.

The north side of Washington Square will be shut down to traffic starting 4 p.m.

The Washington Historical Society will provide walking tours at 5 and 6 p.m., departing from 128 Washington Square.

Washington Kiwanis Club and Lions Club, Swanees Pretzels, Tin Roof Smokehouse, Hickory Catering, The Bakery Bar, Chick-fil-A, The Pizza Guys, Dos Hermanos and Holey Donuts will provide food for the event.

Call 309-444-7355 for more information.

