WASHINGTON — The Washington Square Specialty Shops will host their annual Autumn Fest from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
The event features a variety of entertainment, including the Gym Corner gymnasts, free horse-drawn trolley rides, and a performance from the band Top 4D from 6 to 8 p.m.
Other activities will include a bouncy house, face painting and balloon animals, and a petting zoo.
The north side of Washington Square will be shut down to traffic starting 4 p.m.
The Washington Historical Society will provide walking tours at 5 and 6 p.m., departing from 128 Washington Square.
Washington Kiwanis Club and Lions Club, Swanees Pretzels, Tin Roof Smokehouse, Hickory Catering, The Bakery Bar, Chick-fil-A, The Pizza Guys, Dos Hermanos and Holey Donuts will provide food for the event.
Call 309-444-7355 for more information.
Photos: 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival takes root in Bloomington-Normal
Tending succulents
Dan Anderson admires some of his succulents, bedded in a repurposed papasan chair, in the tropical garden that he built on his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tropical Flowers
Tropical flowers in Dan Anderson's garden in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cactus
Cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Succulent Shed
Dan Anderson's garden shed in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Climbing Onion
A climbing onion, sequestered to a pot hanging from a tree, in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
2023 Dan Anderson 1
Dan Anderson decided to plant a tropical garden in his backyard in Normal, despite the fact that he has to move the majority of his plants indoors for the winter. This is the plumeria plant that is his centerpiece for this year's Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
GLORIOUS GARDENS
Hannah Wright of Bloomington checks out a hollyhock flowering plant on Friday in Sarah's Garden at the David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive. The 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring garden-inspired art, plants and treasures on the mansion lawn, as well as tours of several offsite gardens. There is no cost to visit the mansion lawn, but tickets for the offsite tours will be available for purchase.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
071523-blm-loc-gardenfest4
As part of the Glorious Garden Festival, the Bloomington Public Library has provided a "StoryWalk" depicting "The Honeybee" by Kirsten Hall and Isabelle Arsenault.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
