Authorities are asking for help finding a 17-year-old with ties to the Normal area.

Devin Davis has been missing from the East St. Louis area since Sept. 8, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The nonprofit said Davis may have traveled to the Normal area. He is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6 feet 1 inches and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact 1-800-843-5678 or the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-825-2681.