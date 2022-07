Pantagraph journalists will be available to meet with readers from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Pontiac Public Library.

The journalists will be in the reading room at the library, 211 E. Madison St. They hope to meet with readers who have news tips and story ideas to share.

The stop is part of the news organization's new Out-of-Office Hours outreach effort, which brings journalists to libraries across the coverage area to meet with readers.