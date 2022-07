Pantagraph journalists will be available to meet with readers from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Vespasian Warner Public Library in Clinton.

The journalists will be in Study Room B on the second floor of the library, 310 N Quincy St. They hope to meet with readers who have news tips and story ideas to share.

The stop is part of the news organization's new Out-of-Office Hours outreach effort, which brings journalists to libraries across the coverage area to meet with readers.