Atlanta's 'tree lady' spreads cheer near and far

ATLANTA — Every year, once Christmas is over, Susan Swearingen waits as long as she can before taking down her Christmas trees.

“I’m never ready to take these down,” she said, showing off three smaller trees she had set up at her church, Atlanta Christian. “Once I get (a tree) up, I don’t want to take them down.”

This year, she set up five Christmas trees for her church as well as decorating for St. Mary’s Catholic in Atlanta.

Connie Harris, choir director at Atlanta Christian, said Swearingen takes great care with her trees.

“She’s just a master at decorating,” Harris said. “Every piece is put on just right. She’s very thorough with whatever she does.”

The Pantagraph has been seeking suggestions for people whose lives embody the Christmas spirit for a series, “In Search of Santa.” Swearingen was nominated by her sister-in-law, Laura VanHoorn.

VanHoorn said she read about “In Search of Santa” in a Sunday edition of The Pantagraph and immediately thought of Swearingen.

“It stuck with me the whole day. And by, probably, the middle of the night,” VanHoorn said, “I thought, ‘If it’s still sticking with me, I should just nominate her.’”

Christmas elegance

Harris asked Swearingen for help decorating St. Mary’s this year. “Boy, did she,” Harris said.

Swearingen’s style, though, is different than what many may think of traditional reds and greens.

“It’s so elegant,” Harris said. “She uses a lot of golds and silvers together, and pearls ... it all just turns out lovely.”

Swearingen said she first became “obsessed” with Christmas decorating in the 1970s in Chicago.

She said her uncle would take her to elegant restaurants and they would walk through the city during the holidays.

“Seeing all the lights and what people’s imaginations created in decorations and things, I don’t know, I was just intrigued by that.”

For several years in the 2010s, Swearingen filled the basement fellowship hall at Atlanta Christian with dozens of Christmas trees for their “Night of True Christmas” services.

“When they asked me to do the fellowship hall stuff, I said, ‘OK. I don’t want red and green. I want something that’s totally different’,” she said.

“I think they call me the ‘Tree Lady,’” Swearingen laughed, “especially when we were doing the Night of True Christmas and I was collecting trees.”

Swearingen collected trees that were outdated, unwanted and, in one instance, incomplete.

She said a local church was throwing one out because the top portion was missing. “I said, ‘Can I have it?’ So I just stuck a big angel on top,” Swearingen said.

Even some that “looked pretty scraggly,” she said, “when you get them dressed, they look pretty good.”

She even decorated the trash can.

Family fare

Swearingen has made ornaments out of just about everything, including: ceramics, macramé and even crushed soda cans.

Her family is never left out, either.

For years, she would make macramé ornaments, she said, “and I would put them on everyone’s Christmas packages and then they’d had an ornament for their tree.”

While the Swearingens do not have children themselves, they have several nieces and nephews and now great-nieces and -nephews.

VanHoorn said, “She is a beloved aunt.”

Before retirement, VanHoorn said, Swearingen only made her special sugar cookies once a year, at Christmas. They were coveted above all else.

“We didn’t care if we had a meal,” she said. “We just wanted the cookies.”

Now, VanHoorn said, Swearingen is teaching the current generation of great-nieces and -nephews to make them.

Swearingen’s husband, John, said his mother would not let anyone else decorate her Christmas tree. “It had to be Susan,” he said.

John Swearingen, however, would prefer to eschew the lights and modernity of Christmas trees these days.

One year, he asked his wife if he could have a tree themed on Colonial Williamsburg.

She obliged — at first. “While he was at work I undid it,” she said, “put lights on it and put it back together.”

John Swearingen recalled: “Came home, and I walked in the door. I was like, ‘What happened to my Williamsburg Christmas?’ and she says, ‘I just couldn’t stand it any longer!’”

“It needed lights!” Susan Swearingen quipped.

“’I just couldn’t stand a Christmas tree with no lights!’” he said, mocking his wife of 49 years.

Holidays at home

However, Susan Swearingen said, with all her work helping others these past several years, she has not had a chance to put a tree in her own home.

That might change this year.

“The garage has a 16-foot ceiling so she could really,” John Swearingen said. “I’d have to put the scaffolding up.”

“If I ever did that,” Susan Swearingen said, “it would have to be where I can cover it up, put it in a corner and not have to take it apart.”

Now that their family members all have families of their own, the Swearingens do not gather in large numbers for Christmas as they used to.

That may be why she does so much for others.

“I guess it’s kind of like extended family, a little bit,” she said. “And I just want to share this with them.”