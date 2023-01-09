Atlanta to host Valentine's Day Market Weekend on Route 66

ATLANTA — The Valentine's Day Market Weekend on Route 66 will take place in Atlanta the weekend before the holiday, organizers said.

The market will be inside the Union Hall and the Logan County Visitors Center, 114 SW. Arch St. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and noon to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

Free parking will be available on the street, the Post Office lot and in the Atlanta Public Library lot.

The market capacity for vendors this year filled in less than seven days. Eighteen vendors are set to offer a variety of crochet items, jewelry, wood-wick candles, 3D printed toys, essential oils and more.

Other attractions open that weekend include the Bunyon Giant and the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator. Country-Aire, Chubby's Bar & Grill and the Sip Shack will also be open for those looking for a drink or bite to eat.

Contact tourismatlantail@gmail.com or 217-871-7557 for more information.

Photos: Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66 drew vendors and visitors