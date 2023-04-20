ATLANTA — Atlanta will celebrate Memorial Day with a program on Monday, May 29, at the Atlanta Public Library.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. and attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs to the event. The program will pay tribute to veterans for their service.

There will also be a performance by Audra's Dance Studio from Lincoln following the program.

A sausage and pancake breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Fire Department.

