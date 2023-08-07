ATLANTA — Two new electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in Atlanta.

The new charging stations are replacing an outdated charging station that was installed in 2014, one of the first in Central Illinois, according to an announcement from the Logan County Economic Development Partnership.

The new electric vehicle charging stations are located in Atlanta's downtown municipal parking lot adjacent to Route 66, near Missy's Sweet Shop, the American Giants Museum and the Atlanta Coal Mining Company Historical Mine.

The economic development partnership and the city of Atlanta collaborated on the Electric Vehicle Tourism Enhancement Partnership to secure a $5,500 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to fund the new charging stations.

"The mission of the Logan County Economic Development Partnership is to cultivate a business environment that enhances Logan County by expanding our local and regional economy through programs that sustain and grow existing businesses, attract and establish new businesses, and increase quality employment opportunities," said Bill Thomas, treasurer of the Atlanta Betterment Fund and executive director of the partnership, in the news release.

The grant was part of a larger grant application submitted by the Logan County Tourism Bureau.

Missy's Sweet Shoppe