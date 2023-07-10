NORMAL — Interested in an escape to a tropical paradise?

This Friday and Saturday, the David Davis Mansion Foundation will offer just such an opportunity — without the need to leave McLean County.

Nestled behind their north Normal home, Dan and Wendy Anderson’s tropical oasis is one of 10 private properties that visitors can tour as part of the upcoming Garden Walk, a main attraction of the foundation’s 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival.

The festival runs from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, on the lawn at the David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington. It features a variety of free activities and a vendor fair in addition to the Garden Walk, which raises money to support the mansion’s preservation and educational programming.

The mansion was home to former Supreme Court Justice David Davis, who was Abraham Lincoln’s friend, mentor and campaign manager. Davis’ wife, Sarah, spent her time supporting charitable causes and cultivating a historic garden that can be toured during the festival.

The annual Garden Walk showcases properties that are “not something you typically see in Normal, Illinois,” event committee member Michelle Schulz said.

As soon as visitors enter through the Andersons’ palm arch and move past the palm trees, they are met with an array of tropical plant species that “not many people grow” in Central Illinois’ four-season shifting climate, said Dan Anderson, 69.

“Typically, people think of gardening as outdoor stuff, and things that you put in the ground, and (with) tropicals it’s more indoor and outdoor … so it’s really a different kind of animal,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s potted plants and tropical arrangements, most of which are transported into the couple’s basement each year to preserve the non-native species during the cold season, include a 50-year-old “elephant ear,” koi pond with lily pads and a Hawaii-inspired centerpiece of plumeria, monstera and bromeliads — all of which will be on display during this year’s Garden Walk.

Often seen sporting a Hawaiian button-down — his attire of choice during his daily hour-and-a-half plant watering rounds — Anderson was inspired to create his own backyard retreat after a honeymoon trip to the Big Island with his wife, he said.

“Going to Hawaii is always like a dream to me because all these plants I’ve had in juvenile stage and sold to people, you go over there and you see huge ones … it’s so exciting to see those kinds of things that you never even dreamed looked that way,” Anderson said.

A former employee and manager at Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist for 43 years, Anderson began working with plants when he was an undergraduate at Illinois Wesleyan University.

“I really do love it,” Anderson said. “I love putting different ones together; I love making it look good, I just love the plants.”

Since moving into the couple’s current home in 2014 and retiring in 2019, Anderson has hand-built backyard additions, including a shed with a “winter-hardy” succulent roof, an octagonal patio and fire pit, and a pool with an above-ground deck. Anderson has also added and rearranged plants each summer season to create a landscape that is “new every year,” he said.

“When I retired four years ago, then it bumped up a little bit. And then last year, I really did it big, and then they said I would be able to be on the garden walk,” Anderson said. “So obviously, I continued big this year.”

By serving as a host in this year’s walk, Anderson said he aims to share his own gardening experiences and plant knowledge he has acquired over the years with visitors, as “sharing them is really a lot of what I like to do.”

“I hope they see something they’ve never seen. I hope it inspires them to try some tropicals,” Anderson said. “I hope if I can give them some facts about something that they didn’t know, something that actually interests them, that’s going to enrich their day a little bit, and they’ll tell somebody else. It’s just a fun kind of thing.”

In addition to the offsite private garden walk, the festival will feature a garden fair, a walk through the David Davis Mansion, tours of Sarah Davis’ garden and the Bloomington Public Library children’s Story Walk and scavenger hunt on-site at the mansion. The event serves as “a huge educational tool for gardeners and gardener wannabes,” Schulz said.

“We want the love of gardening to continue on,” she added.

Ahead of his Garden Walk debut, Anderson said he is eager to offer a unique experience for visitors that will spark the same sense of “enjoyment” he first experienced nearly 50 years ago.

“I liked that about plants, and I think that’s probably a lot of why I like showing people,” Anderson said. “It’s something that can give them a little bit of happiness, and lots of times.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Garden Walk, part of the Glorious Garden Festival WHERE: Starts at David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington WHEN: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 COST: Advance tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17 and free for children 0-12. Tickets can also be purchased for $20 on the mansion lawn starting at 1 p.m. Friday. WHERE TO BUY: Tickets are available until noon Thursday at daviddavismansion.org or at any of the following local businesses: AB Hatchery & Garden Center, Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist, Crossroads Fair Trade Goods and Gifts, The Garlic Press, Growing Grounds Lawn & Garden Center and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses & Garden Center.

Close Dan Anderson decided to plant a tropical garden in his backyard in Normal, despite the fact that he has to move the majority of his plants indoors for the winter. This is the plumeria plant that is his centerpiece for this year's Glorious Gardens Festival. Normal resident Dan Anderson said it's hard work keeping a tropical garden alive in Illinois, but the result is worth the patient work. Monstera palms and tropical flowers grow in Dan Anderson's tropical garden in Normal. The tropical flowers of the plumeria plant in Dan Anderson's garden in Normal need consistent weeks of hot weather to bloom. But, when they do, they bring the vibrancy and fragrance of far away lands like Hawaii to Central Illinois. Succulents and cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal Cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. Dan Anderson retired from Casey's Garden and Florist shop after 43 years, but still maintains a tropical garden in his property in Normal. He moves the overwhelming majority of his plants indoors every winter, but when the summer heat brings the plants back in bloom, he loves sharing his garden with others. Tropical flowers in Dan Anderson's garden he planted at his property in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. A climbing onion, sequestered to a pot hanging from a tree, in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. A tropical flower arrangement in a recognizable shape — think "happiest place on Earth" — in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Dan Anderson's garden shed in his tropical garden that he built at his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. Dan Anderson admires some of his succulents, bedded in a repurposed papasan chair, in the tropical garden that he built on his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. Dan Anderson's "Tropical Paradise" in Normal Anderson's garden is a reflection and inspiration of his time in Hawai'i Dan Anderson decided to plant a tropical garden in his backyard in Normal, despite the fact that he has to move the majority of his plants indoors for the winter. This is the plumeria plant that is his centerpiece for this year's Glorious Gardens Festival. Normal resident Dan Anderson said it's hard work keeping a tropical garden alive in Illinois, but the result is worth the patient work. Monstera palms and tropical flowers grow in Dan Anderson's tropical garden in Normal. The tropical flowers of the plumeria plant in Dan Anderson's garden in Normal need consistent weeks of hot weather to bloom. But, when they do, they bring the vibrancy and fragrance of far away lands like Hawaii to Central Illinois. Succulents and cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal Cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. Dan Anderson retired from Casey's Garden and Florist shop after 43 years, but still maintains a tropical garden in his property in Normal. He moves the overwhelming majority of his plants indoors every winter, but when the summer heat brings the plants back in bloom, he loves sharing his garden with others. Tropical flowers in Dan Anderson's garden he planted at his property in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. A climbing onion, sequestered to a pot hanging from a tree, in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. A tropical flower arrangement in a recognizable shape — think "happiest place on Earth" — in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Dan Anderson's garden shed in his tropical garden that he built at his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival. Dan Anderson admires some of his succulents, bedded in a repurposed papasan chair, in the tropical garden that he built on his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Gardens Festival.