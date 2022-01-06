As COVID cases grow, Connect Transit suspends fares, late-night service

BLOOMINGTON –
Connect Transit is again suspending fare collection and implementing other changes in wake of surging COVID-19 cases, the company announced Thursday.
Late-night service will be suspended on Thursdays through Saturdays and transportation service also will institute rear boarding.
The changes will take effect Saturday.
“We will continue to treat fare suspension, rear boarding, and suspension of late-night service as a precautionary measure to eliminate the physical contact required between riders and Bus Operators,” Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement.
There is no date set for when fare collection will resume, but Connect Transit will continue monitoring COVID-19 data from the McLean County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “in an effort to determine at which time it will be appropriate (to) resume fare collection and regular boarding procedures,” the company said.
The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.
Connect Transit has made such a move
several times since the pandemic, as it most recently suspended fares last March through May. It first instituted changes and fare suspension in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
Connect Transit
resumed fare collection and regular procedures last June as coronavirus cases decreased and other businesses resumed regular activities.
Masks continue to be required for bus riders.
The company also has continued to enhance its cleaning measures, including daily disinfecting with an electrostatic sprayer.
9 new Illinois laws that start Jan. 1
Vehicle taxes
SB58 raises the private vehicle tax, which is a sales tax paid on the purchase of vehicles, by $75 for each model year where the purchase price is less than $15,000 and by $100 for vehicles priced above that amount. However, the registration fee for trailers weighing less than 3,000 pounds will drop to $36 instead of $118.
College admissions
HB226 , establishing the Higher Education Fair Admissions Act, prohibits public colleges and universities from requiring applicants to submit SAT, ACT or other standardized test scores as part of the admissions process, although prospective students may choose to submit them if they wish.
Drug prices
SB1682 requires pharmacies to post a notice informing consumers that they may request current pharmacy retail prices at the point of sale.
FOID card changes
HB562 enacts several changes to the Firearm Owner Identification card law. Among other things, it provides for a streamlined renewal process for FOID cards and Concealed Carry Licenses for people who voluntarily submit fingerprint records. It also allows the Illinois State Police to issue a combined FOID card and Concealed Carry License to qualified applicants, and it establishes a new Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force to take enforcement action against people with revoked FOID cards.
Student mental health
HB576 and SB1577 allow students in Illinois up to five excused absences to attend to their mental or behavioral health without providing a medical note. Those students will be given an opportunity to make up any work they missed during the first absence and, after using a second mental health day, may be referred to the appropriate school support personnel.
Brian Cassella
Official flags
HB605 requires state agencies and institutions to purchase Illinois and American flags that are made in the United States.
Hair styles
SB817 prohibits discrimination in schools against individuals on the grounds of wearing natural or ethnic hairstyles, which include dreadlocks, braids, twists and afros.
Lemonade stands
SB119 prohibits public health authorities from regulating or shutting down lemonade stands or similar operations that are operated by children under the age of 16. Known as “Hayli’s Law,” it was inspired by 12-year-old Hayli Martinez, whose lemonade stand in Kankakee was shut down by local officials.
Juneteenth
HB3922 recognizes June 19, or “Jun eteenth,” as an official state holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In June, President Joe Biden also signed a bill designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
