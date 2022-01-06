As COVID cases grow, Connect Transit suspends fares, late-night service

BLOOMINGTON – Connect Transit is again suspending fare collection and implementing other changes in wake of surging COVID-19 cases, the company announced Thursday.

Late-night service will be suspended on Thursdays through Saturdays and transportation service also will institute rear boarding.

The changes will take effect Saturday.

“We will continue to treat fare suspension, rear boarding, and suspension of late-night service as a precautionary measure to eliminate the physical contact required between riders and Bus Operators,” Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement.

There is no date set for when fare collection will resume, but Connect Transit will continue monitoring COVID-19 data from the McLean County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “in an effort to determine at which time it will be appropriate (to) resume fare collection and regular boarding procedures,” the company said.

Connect Transit has made such a move several times since the pandemic, as it most recently suspended fares last March through May. It first instituted changes and fare suspension in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Connect Transit resumed fare collection and regular procedures last June as coronavirus cases decreased and other businesses resumed regular activities.

Masks continue to be required for bus riders.

The company also has continued to enhance its cleaning measures, including daily disinfecting with an electrostatic sprayer.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.