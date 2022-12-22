As Central Illinois storm arrives, bitter temps and blowing snow pose hazard

Snow and bitterly cold temperatures swept through Central Illinois on Thursday, part of a winter storm that could precede the coldest Christmas weekend in decades for much of the country.

A number of businesses and government offices announced that they would close Thursday afternoon, with some not set to reopen until next week. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches was predicted by the National Weather Service, which warned that winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the region until 6 a.m. Saturday.

“If you have to venture out, absolutely layer up, hats and gloves, because this is dangerous cold,” said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Midwest. “When you’re talking about ‘feels like’ temperatures minus 20, minus 30, you’re talking about frostbite occurring in just 20 to 30 minutes.”

Law enforcement agencies urged people to stay home and avoid travel when possible, as roads were expected to be slippery and visibility reduced. First responders early Thursday afternoon responded to a crash between a semi truck and an SUV at Interstates 55/74 on Bloomington’s west side. The crash, reported shortly after 11 a.m., appeared to have occurred near the on ramp from West Market Street. The Illinois State Police did not immediately have further information Thursday.

Across the country, wind chill advisories are expected to affect about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday.

Forecasters are expecting a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — to develop near the Great Lakes, which will increase winds and create blizzard conditions, Cook said.

In Texas, temperatures were expected to quickly plummet Thursday, but state leaders promised there wouldn’t be a repeat of the February 2021 storm that overwhelmed the state’s power grid and was blamed for hundreds of deaths.

The cold weather extended to El Paso and across the border into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where migrants have been camping outside or filling shelters as they await a decision on whether the U.S. will lift restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum.

Elsewhere in the U.S., authorities worried about the potential for power failures and warned people to take precautions to protect older and homeless people and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel. More than 1,400 flights had been canceled Thursday morning within, in or out of the U.S., according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Preparing local roads

The blowing snow kept snow removal crews in Bloomington-Normal on their toes, as they prepared to adjust to the changing conditions.

“We don’t know what it’s going to do,” Eric Bird, highway maintenance coordinator for McLean County, said as the storm began Thursday. “It’s just a matter of how much snow we get and how much the wind makes a difference.”

Drivers for the county fleet of 18 tandem trucks equipped with plows and wings were prepared to work into the evening as the snow continued Thursday. The night shift’s priorities would include a few of the county’s main roads like White Oak and Towanda-Barnes roads as well as the hill that connects state Route 150 and Interstate 74 in Downs.

“We’re looking at it more as a wind event than a snow event,” Bird said, noting the snow accumulation was expected to be light but the blowing wind may continue to cause problems.

Crews braced for windy conditions, especially on the communities’ edges.

“We can have plowed a street, especially ones on the edges of Bloomington, and half an hour later, it looks like we were never there,” said Kevin Kothe, public works director in Bloomington. “We’ll just have to keep an eye on those. The good thing is they’re saying 2-4 inches so it won’t be as bad as if we were getting 8 inches.”

His crews began operation Thursday morning by pre-treating bridges and other areas that tend to become slick first.

When the snow picks up, the focus turns to the primary streets, which include Hershey Road, College Avenue, Airport Road, Oakland Avenue, Washington Street and several others.

Crews will work throughout the storm to keep those open to traffic, “and once the storm is over, we’ll start on the residential streets,” Kothe said.

Bloomington had at least 24 trucks out Thursday, expecting to continue to plow overnight and into the weekend.

A map of snow removal progress is available with updates at cityblm.org/snow.

Jason Comfort, operations manager for Normal public works, said his team planned to run “as much equipment as we possibly can to try to stay ahead of it.”

Twelve vehicles were out salting, though as the temperature continues to fall, salt becomes less effective, crew leaders from all three municipalities said. The addition of liquid calcium chloride helps to improve the effectiveness of the salting, though.

More than 30 trucks were available for Normal equipped with plows and prepared to work into the evening.

Comfort said their focus will also be on the main streets but smaller plow trucks will make their way into residential streets as well.

“We’re going to play it by ear,” he said. “A lot of it depends on how much the winds and blowing snow impact the roads.”

He also noted on the edges of town, where drifting snow is most common, the snow removal teams will sometimes use snow blowers to try to contend with the deteriorating conditions.

Keeping animals safe

At Miller Park Zoo, only essential personnel were scheduled to work on Friday to ensure that the animals remained safe.

“There are still animals here that require daily care so we have been predicting this,” said zoo director Jay Pratte. “Even if we don’t end up with four feet of snow, it’s still not safe for guests to be out in this weather.”

Most animals had already been taken inside as of Thursday morning, he said. The zoo’s staff winterized the animal shelters with extra pieces of siding, awnings to block out the snow, and piles of hay and wool to provide additional warmth.

A few animals, like the red pandas and snow leopards, will have access to their outdoor enclosures to experience the cold weather, but the staff is monitoring the high winds to ensure their safety, Pratte said.

The zoo was expected to reopen at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, and close on Sunday in observance of the holiday.

“We will assess the weather conditions towards the end of Friday and then Saturday morning,” Pratte said. “Unless there are 10 feet of snow or it’s below 30 degrees, our goal is to be for business as normal.”

Mateusz Janik, D. Jack Alkire and The Associated Press contributed reporting.

